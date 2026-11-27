Walk into most New Zealand classrooms today and you'll probably find Chromebooks sitting next to exercise books. One group might be reading together while another codes a small robot on the mat.

Nobody in that room thinks this is unusual. Listen to the public debate, though, and you'd think schools had to pick a side: more technology to prepare students for the future, or fewer screens and a return to the basics.

I've worked in education for more than 20 years, as a teacher, a school leader and now with schools on the resources they use every day. I've watched interactive whiteboards, laptops, tablets, coding and robotics all arrive with big promises. Some really changed how students learn. Others became a costly way of doing what we already did.

AI is different. Nobody had to buy it or roll it out. It arrived through devices schools already had, often as free tools teachers and students found for themselves.

The Education Review Office's July 2026 report, Ready or not, describes generative AI as "becoming part of everyday school life for students, teachers, and leaders". But most schools are still in the early stages. ERO describes their approach as "unplanned, rather than strategic", often leaving individual teachers to decide how and when AI is used.

Anyone who has led a technology rollout will recognise that pattern. Schools are a tough testing ground, with busy users, tight budgets and little time to learn something new.

Start with what it makes possible

Used well, technology opens learning up beyond the classroom. Students can connect with people and ideas anywhere, collaborate, and publish work for a real audience.

AI adds to that. ERO found primary school leaders using it to support planning, communication and administration, and teachers using it for lesson planning and creating learning resources. Students mostly use it to find information and generate ideas.

Some of AI's most useful work happens behind the scenes. If it saves a teacher time on admin, that's more time for the parts of the job only a person can do.

Access isn't capability

I've seen schools invest heavily in devices and expect learning to change as a result. Where it did change, it was because of how teachers used them, not because the devices were there.

With AI, ERO heard real concerns about its potential negative impact on students' development of key skills like critical thinking. Use is also running ahead of visibility. Nearly four in ten parents and whānau weren't sure whether their children were using AI at school.

In a recent NZCER survey of teachers of Years 5 to 8, fewer than half felt confident teaching responsible AI use and 85 percent wanted more training, and these were teachers more interested in AI than most. Most of the students surveyed couldn't recall an adult talking to them about when or how to use it.

That pattern isn't unique to schools. In many organisations, new tools are rolled out well before people have had the training to use them well.

Equity has to be designed in

Not every learner starts from the same place. Some students go home to fast broadband, their own device and parents who use AI at work. Others share a phone with siblings, have patchy internet or none, and get almost all their access at school. In 2020, the Department of Internal Affairs estimated that one in five people in New Zealand lacked at least one of the four elements needed to be digitally included, which it defines as motivation, access, skills and trust.

Schools vary too. Three-quarters of the teachers in NZCER's survey had no school-funded access to premium AI tools, and a similar number weren't paying for their own, so most were using older, less capable models that are often more prone to error or bias.

The AI Forum's education working group wants every learner, by 2030, to be able to use AI critically, ethically and responsibly, whatever their age, income, location or background.

Without a plan, technology will widen these gaps rather than close them. For anyone building or buying technology for schools, accessibility can't be an afterthought.

Keep the tools that still work

New technology rarely replaces everything that came before it. The Government's Make It Write plan includes both new handwriting guidance for Years 0 to 8 and a digital writing tool for Years 6 to 8. I don't see a contradiction there.

A student might brainstorm with AI, sketch a plan in an exercise book, draft by hand and then type it up to share. That isn't digital or traditional learning. It's just learning.

Years ago, when my class and I redesigned our learning space, I started by asking the students how they learnt best. They asked for quiet places to read and write, spaces to work together, books, art materials and devices. They saw no conflict in any of it. Each had its place, depending on the learning.

That's still good advice for any rollout: ask the people who'll use it before deciding what they need.

Judgement is the skill to build

As the tools multiply, one of the most useful skills we can teach is choosing between them: knowing what you're trying to do, what a tool is good for and its limitations, and when a pencil or a conversation would work better. In education we call that learner agency. In a workplace, it's good judgement.

Where to from here?

I doubt the 2027 classroom will be all screens, or a step backwards. There'll be AI and exercise books, coding and handwriting, shared documents and students discussing ideas around a table.

What will matter is whether people know what each tool is good for. The organisations that get the most from new technology, in schools or anywhere else, tend to be the ones that invest in helping their people understand it and use it with confidence.