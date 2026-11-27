ghd has launched its first interactive AI-powered hair styler, ghd sculpt, as part of its push into beauty technology as the brand marks 25 years in the market.

The tool uses what ghd calls Heat-Adapt Technology, which measures hair temperature rather than plate temperature and adjusts heat delivery in real time. Four measurement systems feed an AI microprocessor that takes 2,900 measurements per second to assess when hair is between the plates, how much hair is being styled and the speed of movement, according to the company.

That data is processed through a machine-learning algorithm trained on different hair types and styles. A thermal controller then interprets the output and adjusts power and heat to maintain what ghd describes as a personalised styling temperature.

The product is designed to address a common consumer belief that heated tools damage hair. ghd cited survey data showing 98% of consumers surveyed held that view.

Technology focus

The launch reflects a broader move by consumer brands to apply AI to everyday devices beyond phones, computers and smart home products. Here, the technology is used in a beauty tool that adapts its heat output to the hair being styled rather than relying on a fixed plate setting.

ghd said this marks a shift from the standard approach used across the category. It also cited research with scientific hair diagnostics businesses showing that hair styled with ghd sculpt returned to its original natural shape after washing, with no statistically significant differences between untreated hair and hair styled with the device.

Alongside the AI system, the tool includes super-slim Infinity plates and a slimmer body designed to support root-to-tip styling and create more defined curls and waves. Labouratory testing against specified comparators found the product delivers up to 90% more shine, 2.5 times less frizz, superior curl definition, colour protection and styling that is five times faster than its original styler, according to ghd.

Jeroen Temmerman, Chief Executive Officer of ghd, set the launch in the context of the company's wider product strategy.

"For 25 years, ghd has led the industry in heat technology and earned its position as the UK's number one styler brand. Reinvention is at the heart of who we are, and with ghd sculpt, powered by our most advanced interactive technology, we're taking a transformative step forward to completely reinvent the styler category. ghd sculpt is not just a styler, but the future of interactive, AI-driven beauty-tech - delivering flawless results with zero damage," Temmerman said.

Festive range

The company is also releasing the tool in a limited-edition festive gift set for the Christmas retail period. The ghd sculpt Festive Gift Set is priced at NZ$639 and includes the black version of the styler, a heat-resistant bag and a paddle brush.

The standard ghd sculpt styler is available in black and white for NZ$629. ghd is also offering other products in a limited-edition Cashmere Collection, including the ghd speed hair dryer and ghd chronos styler in a cashmere beige finish.

ghd positioned the wider range as part of a shift in beauty retail towards products that combine styling tools with sensor-based and responsive technology. That places haircare devices within a broader consumer electronics market where AI has become a selling point across multiple categories.

Dafydd Thomas, Senior Director of Global Education & Professional NPD at ghd, described the product as a step change in the brand's styling line-up.

"ghd sculpt is a true breakthrough. Our first interactive styler learns and intuitively adapts to every section for perfect styling, and with zero damage. The sleek, slimline design makes styling easier, faster and much more enjoyable - it has completely elevated the way I style hair," Thomas said.