Teads has launched the next version of its Teads Ad Manager advertising platform, bringing connected TV and digital campaign management into a single system.

The revised platform is designed to help agencies and advertisers plan, buy and measure campaigns across screens, while using artificial intelligence tools to automate parts of the process.

Teads combines its global media supply across connected TV and digital channels with measurement tools intended to show how upper-funnel activity affects lower-funnel outcomes. The system also adds workflow tools for campaign planning, set-up, management and reporting.

The move comes as advertisers face growing pressure to manage campaigns across fragmented viewing habits. Teads cited media consumption of 13 hours and 26 minutes a day, and said streaming now accounts for most television viewing, while more than half of marketers struggle to unify measurement across channels.

Under the new set-up, users can run campaigns against multiple key performance indicators across connected TV and digital through one workflow. Advertisers can also extend performance campaigns across formats including CTV InStream, HomeScreen, inRead and Feed placements.

The platform includes integrations for measurement through Conversion API and Google Analytics 4. It also adds quality controls and access to what Teads described as transparent media supply.

AI workflows

A central part of the update is a set of task-specific AI tools within the platform, designed to automate campaign planning and identify delivery or pacing risks more quickly.

One tool, Strategy Builder, takes a campaign brief and turns it into a media strategy, while another, Control Hub, is designed to flag campaign issues. Teads said internal testing showed troubleshooting time falling from 15 minutes to under 60 seconds.

Teads is also introducing open Model Context Protocol integrations intended to connect the platform's audience insights, forecasting and inventory discovery tools with agency AI systems. The integrations include Claude, Gemini Enterprise and Microsoft Copilot, according to the company.

"Marketing teams and agencies can no longer afford to manage brand and performance in isolated silos if they want to drive real business growth," said Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer, Teads.

"By connecting the omnichannel journey in one platform and enabling AI-powered workflows, we're giving our partners the control, efficiency and intelligence needed to make every media investment deliver measurable impact."

Teads also pointed to feedback from agencies already using the system. Daniel Brown, Head of Activation and Performance, JOY Agency, said the platform had become a broader tool for campaign execution.

"JOY is constantly reviewing the media landscape and certain ad platforms. Teads Ad Manager has improved capability over the past few years and proven to be an incredibly versatile and powerful tool for our team. TAM simplifies campaign execution across the board, helping us easily scale brand campaigns with high-attention placements, driving incremental reach whilst simultaneously delivering performance-focused outcomes with lower-funnel activity," Brown said.

Agency access

Alongside the product changes, Teads is expanding its Teads Ad Manager Certified Agency Program. The accreditation scheme offers training for agency teams in omnichannel media, performance advertising and strategic planning.

Certified partners will also receive priority beta access to new tools, and the programme is global, according to Teads.

Some parts of the updated platform are already in general release, while others remain in restricted testing. Unified performance functions are now available to global enterprise clients, while full-funnel measurement, Strategy Builder, Control Hub and Model Context Protocol integrations are in closed beta for selected users.

One agency executive highlighted the value of the integration layer for campaign development and planning.

"MCP is really a game changer because it gives us exactly what we need from discovery through to campaign creation," said Nami Hamidi, Head of Precision, Havas Media Network Italy.

"It combines different data sources with TAM's knowledge and data to help create the best strategy and media plan, with recommendations on audiences, websites, context and creatives, as well as estimates for CPMs and CTRs."