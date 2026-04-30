Anthropic links Claude to Adobe, Blender & Ableton

Anthropic has introduced a set of connectors linking its Claude artificial intelligence assistant with creative software tools, including Adobe, Autodesk, Blender, Ableton and Splice.

The connectors are designed to let Claude work directly with software used by designers, artists, musicians and other creative professionals. They are intended to help users search documentation, automate repetitive tasks, create or modify assets, and move work between applications.

Ableton links Claude to official documentation for Live and Push, while Splice lets music producers search its catalogue of royalty-free samples from within Claude. Adobe's connector draws on more than 50 tools across Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Premiere and Express.

Other software groups are also part of the rollout. Autodesk Fusion subscribers can create and modify 3D models through conversations with Claude, while SketchUp users can describe a room, piece of furniture or site concept and then open the resulting starting point in SketchUp for further work.

Affinity by Canva is being used for repetitive production tasks such as batch image adjustments, layer renaming and file export. Resolume Arena and Resolume Wire, meanwhile, let VJs and live visual artists control Arena, Avenue and Wire in real time through natural language.

Creative workflows

The expansion reflects a broader push by artificial intelligence companies to move beyond stand-alone chat interfaces and into specialist professional software. For creative users, that means AI tools are increasingly being positioned as assistants within existing workflows rather than as separate services that require material to be copied in and out.

Claude can help users learn complex tools, write scripts and plugins, translate formats across software pipelines, and handle production tasks that would otherwise require manual effort. Anthropic also highlighted Claude Code for writing reusable code and Claude Design, a product from Anthropic Labs for exploring software experience ideas and exporting results into other tools, starting with Canva.

Blender link

Blender is a notable part of the announcement because of its role in 3D creation across industries including game development, motion graphics, architecture and film. The Blender developers have created an MCP connector that is now officially available for Claude.

The Blender integration gives 3D artists a natural-language interface to Blender's Python API. Users can analyse and debug entire scenes, build scripts to apply changes across objects, and add new tools directly to Blender's interface.

Anthropic has also joined the Blender Development Fund as a patron. It said the support is intended to back continued development of Blender's Python API, which underpins integrations of this kind.

Blender's connector is built on MCP, meaning it can be accessed by large language models other than Claude. That approach underlines the open-source project's emphasis on interoperability rather than exclusivity.

Education push

Anthropic is also working with art and design programmes that include creative computation in their teaching. The first institutions named are Rhode Island School of Design, Ringling College of Art and Design, and Goldsmiths, University of London.

Students and faculty at those programmes will receive access to Claude and the new connectors. Anthropic said their feedback will help it better understand what creative practitioners need from these tools.

The move puts Anthropic into closer competition with other AI developers seeking a place inside professional software environments, particularly in design, media production and engineering. Rather than presenting AI as a replacement for creative judgement, it is framing the product as a way to handle support work, speed up ideation and widen access to technical functions within established tools.

The breadth of the partner list also suggests AI companies see value in embedding models across multiple categories at once, from music production and visual effects to 3D modelling and graphic design. That gives Claude a presence in several parts of the creative pipeline, including documentation lookup, asset generation, scripting, scene editing and sample discovery.

By tying Claude more closely to widely used applications, Anthropic is seeking to make the assistant more useful in day-to-day production work rather than general question answering. The connectors are designed to help creative professionals extend their reach while reducing repetitive manual work.