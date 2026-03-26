Google expands Lyria 3 Pro music tool across products

Google has introduced Lyria 3 Pro and expanded access to its music-generation model across several products. The new version can create tracks of up to three minutes.

Lyria 3 Pro is now available through Vertex AI, Google AI Studio, the Gemini API, Google Vids, the Gemini app and ProducerAI. It is designed to give users more control over song structure, including prompts for intros, verses, choruses and bridges.

The launch extends Google's push into generative AI music tools as technology groups try to embed creative software into workplace, developer and consumer services. By adding the model to products used by businesses, app developers and individual subscribers, Google is widening the range of users who can produce original audio within its ecosystem.

Product reach

On Vertex AI, Lyria 3 Pro has entered public preview for business customers that want to generate audio on demand. The service can be used for soundtrack production in areas such as gaming and integrated into creative, music and video platforms.

Developers using Google AI Studio and the Gemini API can also access the model. In AI Studio, Lyria 3 Pro is available alongside Lyria RealTime, giving software makers another option as they build music and audio tools.

Google is also adding Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro to Google Vids, allowing users to create custom music for videos. The rollout covers Google Workspace customers as well as Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Paid users of the Gemini app are also gaining access to longer music generations through Lyria 3 Pro. In practice, that means subscribers can create extended tracks for vlogs, podcasts and tutorial videos without leaving the app.

ProducerAI, a collaborative music-creation tool Google launched recently, is also receiving the upgraded model. The service is available globally to free and paid subscribers and is aimed at artists, producers and songwriters who want to refine songs through an iterative process.

Creative control

Lyria 3 Pro builds on Lyria 3, which Google introduced earlier as a custom music-generation model. The newer version puts more emphasis on longer-form compositions and prompts that reflect the sections of a conventional song.

That focus on structure is one of the clearest distinctions in Google's latest release. Rather than only generating short audio clips or broad stylistic responses, the model is intended to follow instructions on how a track should develop across multiple sections.

Google is pitching the tool to several types of users at once, including businesses that need audio production at scale, developers building creative applications, workplace users creating videos and musicians experimenting with compositions.

Industry links

Google said development of the model drew on feedback from musicians, producers and songwriters through its Music AI Sandbox. Those collaborations also informed the development of Lyria 3.

The company cited work with Grammy-winning producer Yung Spielburg, who used Lyria in the composition and production process for the score of the Google DeepMind short film "Dear Upstairs Neighbours." It is also collaborating with DJ and producer François K, who used Lyria in an iterative process to create a song.

The broader context for these launches is a growing debate over how AI models are trained and how generated content should be identified. Music companies, artists and technology groups have been negotiating the balance between experimentation, copyright protection and commercial licensing as AI-generated audio becomes more common.

Safeguards

Google said responsibility was a central part of the design and training of Lyria 3. According to the company, the model uses materials that YouTube and Google have the right to use under their terms of service, partner agreements and applicable law.

Google also said Lyria 3 and Gemini do not mimic artists, and that prompts naming a creator are treated as broad inspiration. Filters check outputs against existing content, while users must comply with terms of service and policies that prohibit breaches of intellectual property and privacy rights.

All outputs from Lyria 3 and Lyria 3 Pro are embedded with SynthID, Google's watermarking system for identifying AI-generated content.