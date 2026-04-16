ENDOFY launches showcase Aquarius 8000 PC cases & fans

ENDORFY has introduced the Aquarius 8000 series of PC cases and the Corona 120 fans, marking its first showcase-style cases with tempered glass panels.

The range includes two models: the Aquarius 8000 Corona and Aquarius 8000 Flex. Both use a slim chassis design and support graphics cards up to 450 mm, radiators up to 420 mm, and up to 10 fans. Motherboard support covers SSI-CEB, ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX formats.

Each case uses a tempered glass layout with a flat side panel and a curved front panel to display internal components. The design draws on 1960s styling while keeping a conventional internal arrangement with a bottom-mounted power supply.

Case layout

The Aquarius 8000 series is aimed at gaming systems, workstations, and general-purpose desktop PCs. Its I/O panel sits on the side rather than the front or top, with USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a combined audio jack.

Inside, the chassis has large perforated sections and mesh dust filters to improve airflow and simplify maintenance. Removable panels and a slide-out bottom filter make cleaning easier, while the lower compartment includes a tool-free drive mounting system with vibration damping.

The series also supports rear-connector motherboard designs. Builders can use third-party kits for vertical GPU mounting, offering another way to display graphics hardware through the glass panels.

Cooling focus

The Aquarius 8000 Corona ships with four Corona 120 ARGB fans: three Reverse models and one standard unit. The fans are launching alongside the cases and will also be sold separately.

The Corona 120 range operates between 200 and 1600 RPM via PWM control and uses fluid dynamic bearings. It also features dual-sided ARGB lighting rings designed to remain visible from different angles.

The Reverse variant uses an inverted blade design that pulls air in while keeping the illuminated fan face visible. That approach has become more common in cases built to showcase internal components rather than hide them behind solid panels.

Broader push

The launch expands ENDORFY's PC component portfolio into a market segment that has grown as desktop systems increasingly serve as display pieces as well as functional machines. Curved glass, integrated lighting, and support for large radiators are now common in premium and upper-mid-range enclosures aimed at builders seeking both visual appeal and thermal headroom.

At the same time, support for SSI-CEB boards up to 280 mm wide suggests ENDORFY is also targeting demanding workstation users, not just gaming enthusiasts. Compatibility with larger motherboards, long graphics cards, and multiple cooling configurations broadens the design's appeal beyond conventional home systems.

The two-model lineup gives ENDORFY a split offering on the same chassis platform. One variant comes bundled with the new fans, while the other leaves cooling choices open for users with preferred hardware or alternative airflow plans.

The cases and fans are now available, extending ENDORFY's range with its first glass-fronted showcase chassis and a matching fan line designed for visible installation inside the system.