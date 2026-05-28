Nexxen launches Smart TV home screen ads in Asia-Pacific

Nexxen has launched programmatic native Smart TV home screen advertising across Asia-Pacific through a partnership with VIDAA, starting in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The service gives advertisers access to home screen ad units on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs through Nexxen's demand-side platform. Known as Nexxen TV Home Screen, the product lets brands buy these placements programmatically rather than only through direct deals.

VIDAA's operating system is used on more than 50 million Smart TVs across more than 180 markets, according to the companies. The partnership gives Nexxen access to a part of the television experience that comes before viewers begin watching a programme or film.

Home screen advertising has attracted growing interest from marketers as streaming reshapes how audiences use television. Instead of following a broadcast schedule, viewers often begin on a menu page, browsing apps, recommendations and featured content before choosing what to watch.

That makes the home screen a prominent point of attention, especially for advertisers trying to reach viewers earlier in the decision process. In Australia, research from the Australian Communications and Media Authority found streaming services were the most popular way adults watched content, used by 68% of adults in 2025.

Regional push

The launch expands into Asia-Pacific a format Nexxen describes as programmatic native Smart TV inventory. By linking those placements to its buying platform, it aims to bring connected TV advertising into the same workflow brands and agencies already use for other digital media.

Nexxen operates both a demand-side platform and a supply-side platform, with a data platform at the centre of its ad tech stack. Advertisers can use a single platform to plan, activate and measure campaigns tied to this inventory.

For VIDAA, the deal adds another monetisation channel for television manufacturers and operating system partners seeking to sell advertising around the user interface, not just within streamed video. Operating system owners have increasingly treated TV home screens as commercial real estate, especially as competition in connected television intensifies.

Guy Edri, Chief Executive Officer of V, outlined that position in comments on the launch. "The TV experience doesn't start with playback - it starts on the home screen. In today's world, that is TV. It's where discovery happens, where decisions are made, and where attention is at its highest," he said.

He added: "For partners and advertisers, it's not just an entry point - it's the most valuable moment to connect with audiences at scale."

Platform access

The agreement also reflects a wider shift in connected TV advertising towards interfaces and device-level placements that can be bought in automated auctions. Programmatic buying has long been standard in display, video and mobile advertising, but television home screen inventory has opened up more slowly in some markets.

Making that inventory available through software allows ad buyers to align television placements with audience data, campaign pacing and reporting systems already used elsewhere. That is particularly relevant in Asia-Pacific, where streaming adoption and Smart TV use vary widely between markets, making unified buying tools more attractive to regional advertisers.

The first wave of markets includes Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Nexxen also indicated that the VIDAA arrangement covers selected markets beyond Asia-Pacific.

Josif Zanich said the offering is aimed at advertisers looking for television placements tied to viewer attention before content starts. "The Smart TV home screen creates a prime opportunity for brands to get in front of leaned-in audiences," said Josif Zanich, Managing Director, JAPAC, Nexxen.

He added: "By pairing this premium inventory from V, one of the leading and most widely adopted platforms in the Australian market, with Nexxen's unique data and advanced TV capabilities, advertisers can plan, activate and measure campaigns within a single platform, unlocking smarter audience engagement and ultimately driving full-funnel performance."

Broader market

The launch comes as advertising groups and television platform owners look for ways to capture budgets shifting from linear television to streaming and connected devices. While in-stream video ads remain the largest part of connected TV spending, screen-level placements such as banners, tiles and recommendations have become another route to visibility.

These placements can offer greater prominence because they appear before a viewer has committed to a piece of content. They also give platform owners more direct control over the ad environment than inventory embedded in third-party apps.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and has operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker NEXN.

The company expects the original equipment manufacturer inventory available through Nexxen TV Home Screen to expand beyond the initial launch footprint.