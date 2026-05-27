Call of Duty: Mobile adds The Boys crossover in Season 5

Call of Duty: Mobile will add characters and themed content from television series The Boys in Season 5: Revenge, introducing new multiplayer and battle royale modes alongside new weapons, operator skins and in-game events.

The update introduces Homelander, Starlight and Black Noir as playable characters through a crossover tied to the show's final season. The collaboration includes two limited-time modes built around the abilities associated with the three characters.

In Multiplayer mode, Supe'd Up Attack of the Undead places players into matches where they can play as Homelander, Starlight or Black Noir. The mode builds on the existing Attack of the Undead format with character-specific powers and modified gameplay mechanics.

Battle Royale mode receives a separate crossover feature called Vought Royale. The mode places Temp V power-ups across the Isolated map. Players who collect the item receive one of four random abilities: Laser Vision, Electric Shockwave, Charge Jump or Teleport.

Season 5 also introduces Armoured Royale, a battle royale variant focused on vehicle-based combat.

Armoured royale

In Armoured Royale, squads enter the match with their own armoured vehicle, which also functions as the team's respawn point during gameplay. Teams remain active while their vehicle is operational, creating a different structure for late-game engagements.

The update also brings back the 1v1 Peak Duel event. The mode returns with changes to mechanics and map layout adjustments.

A themed event tied to The Boys launches with the season update. Players must select between two factions, The Boys or the Dawn of the Seven, and complete event objectives to unlock cosmetic items and weapon rewards.

Rewards include Epic rarity weapon blueprints and the Manta Ray - Maritime Marauder skin. The event adds a progression path outside the standard Battle Pass, giving players another route to earn themed items during the season.

Battle pass

The Season 5 Battle Pass introduces the BAL-27 assault rifle. The weapon uses a bullpup configuration and becomes available through progression rewards.

Premium Battle Pass holders can unlock operator skins including Bulldog, the Responder and Klepto, The Dissenter. Additional unlocks include weapon blueprints such as the BAL-27 - Underground.

The in-game store will also receive a new Mythic operator release. The Mythic Kui Ji - Viridescent Oath Draw adds a redesigned version of the DMZ: Recon boss from Serpent Island, featuring altered armour and visual effects.

Three separate themed Draws linked to The Boys will also be released during the season. Each Draw centres on one of the featured characters and includes a Legendary weapon blueprint with reactive kill-count effects.

Season timing

The update continues Call of Duty: Mobile's use of entertainment franchises in seasonal content updates alongside new gameplay systems and progression rewards. The release combines licensed characters with modes, events, weapons and cosmetic items across Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Revenge launches at 10:00 AM AEST on 28 May.