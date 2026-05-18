Game review: Invincible Vs (PlayStation 5)

Invincible Vs is an arcade-style fighting game inspired by the Amazon Prime animated superhero series, Invincible. The show itself is adapted from the Image Comics title of the same name, written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and originally published between 2003 and 2018.

The story of Invincible centres around Mark Grayson, the son of Nolan Grayson, who happens to be Omni-Man, a powerful superhero from the planet Viltrum. The comic and TV series chart Mark's coming-of-age journey as he develops his powers and takes on the role of the titular Invincible. For the game, the developer has crafted an original, standalone story that links the battles together.

At its core, Invincible Vs is a classic 2D fighting game in the vein of genre staples like Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Killer Instinct. The latter also shares some of its creative talent with the new game.

Players can dive into single-player story or arcade modes, as well as local or online versus multiplayer. Each match is a three-character tag team battle, with the ability to switch fighters at any time. And with each combatant bringing unique powers to the fight, there's a strong strategic layer in choosing the right pairing to counter opponents and maximise damage.

Built using Epic's Unreal Engine 5, Invincible Vs recreates the TV show's art style in cel-shaded 3D, giving it a more contemporary look than a straightforward 2D cartoon. The result is crisp, clean visuals that effectively provide players with the cues needed to time attacks and counters.

The game features a full training mode that takes new players through the various moves in a comprehensive tutorial before letting them practise in controlled sparring sessions. It's a difficult game to master, but accessible enough to jump in without getting too frustrated. I would recommend doing the tutorials, although it's a pain having to refer back to the controls instead of the actual buttons being shown on screen.

Like the TV show, the game doesn't pull any punches when it comes to gore. Unlike Amazon's other superhero adaptation, The Boys, which leans into dark humour, the Invincible TV show treats its violence more seriously. It aims for a more grounded take on what happens when super-powered beings collide. So, in the game, expect dismemberment, flying chunks and combatants who look visibly more battered as the fight wears on.

An initial roster of 18 characters is available, with more planned as future DLC. Many of them feature their original TV show voice actors, including J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man and Michael Dorn as Battle Beast.

Each character comes equipped with light, medium, and heavy attacks, alongside a unique special move, two super attacks, and an ultimate ability. A full boost meter also allows fighters to unleash enhanced special attacks.

Tag-ins and assist moves from team members keep fights fast-paced and unpredictable. Combined with throws, chains, and combos, it all adds up to a deeply technical and rewarding fighting experience.

Overall, Invincible Vs delivers a satisfying twist on the classic arcade fighter. The brutal, over-the-top combat faithfully echoes the show's unforgettable clashes. While newcomers can still enjoy the experience, fans of the comics or TV series will find an extra layer of appreciation in its familiar faces and faithful tone.

Verdict: 8/10