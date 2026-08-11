Samsung updates Smart Switch to ease iPhone transfers

Samsung has updated Smart Switch on Galaxy devices with One UI 9.0, aiming to make it easier for New Zealand consumers to move from iPhones and other Android handsets to Galaxy phones.

The update removes the need for iPhone users to install a separate app in some transfer scenarios and adds QR code-based setup for wireless migration. Users can move contacts, photos, messages, apps and eSIM information from iOS to Galaxy through the revised process.

The company is addressing one of the more persistent obstacles in the smartphone market: the friction involved in changing device ecosystems. For many buyers, concerns about losing data, rebuilding app libraries and reconfiguring accounts can weigh as heavily as hardware features when choosing a new phone.

Under the revised setup, switching is divided into three stages: data transfer, app setup and account configuration. Users can scan a QR code and follow prompts on the device to transfer supported data wirelessly, while the handset shows progress updates and estimated completion times.

Most people complete the basic setup within an hour, according to Samsung, although app downloads and personal settings can take longer. Large data transfers may still work better over a wired connection because of speed.

Wireless focus

A central part of the update is expanded wireless transfer support. Some data previously required a cable to move between devices, but One UI 9.0 now gives wireless transfers the same supported data coverage as wired transfers.

That change could matter for users who do not want to connect two phones physically during setup or who prefer a simpler handover process. It also reflects a wider shift among device makers to reduce the practical barriers that keep customers tied to their existing platforms.

Smart Switch is also being paired more closely with Quick Share, Samsung's file-sharing tool, which now offers AirDrop-style functionality. The aim is to let users continue moving individual files and content between devices after the main migration is complete.

Compatibility

The enhanced Smart Switch experience is available on compatible Galaxy devices running One UI 9.0 or later. It supports transfers from compatible Apple devices running iOS 26.6 or later and Android devices running Android 17 or later.

Those software requirements mean the changes are aimed at relatively recent devices rather than the entire installed base of smartphones. That is common for migration tools tied to new operating system releases, though it can limit their immediate reach among users with older handsets.

Samsung presented the update as part of a broader effort to reduce the work involved in changing phones. The message is notable in a market where handset makers have long used trade-in deals, cloud backups and transfer software to persuade users that moving platforms does not mean starting from scratch.

Jack Miller, Product Manager, Flagship Mobile, Samsung New Zealand, said the company had focused on data security and reducing the friction of switching. "Everyone should be free to upgrade their phone without worrying if they will lose their personal data," he said.

Miller said the switching process has often influenced buying decisions beyond the handset itself. "Choosing the right phone is a big decision, and historically, changing ecosystem has been a big part of this decision. We've worked hard on removing the barriers that have made switching feel like a hassle. Now, you can bring everything from contacts, photos, messages and even your eSIM to Samsung from iOS without the need to install a separate app. We are making it easier for Kiwis to find their perfect phone. Simply scan a QR code and you can experience a Galaxy device without starting over."

The emphasis on eSIM transfer stands out because mobile setup has become a more important part of switching as carriers and device makers move away from physical SIM cards. Easier eSIM migration can remove a separate administrative step that has often required carrier support or manual intervention.

For Samsung, making switching less cumbersome is not only a software matter but a competitive one. In mature smartphone markets such as New Zealand, where many consumers replace devices less frequently, winning users from rival ecosystems can depend as much on convenience and continuity as on the phones themselves.

Users can find Smart Switch on Galaxy phones and tablets through the Samsung folder on the apps screen or through the Accounts and backup section in Settings.