Formula 1 app adds race experience for Grand Prix fans

Globant has added a Race Experience feature to the official Formula 1 app, used by more than 1.2 million fans attending Grand Prix events during the 2026 season.

The new section brings together live schedules, personalised timetables and navigation tools for spectators at circuits. It is designed to give fans a single place to organise their race weekend and move around venues more easily.

Users can build their own schedules and receive real-time updates through the app. It also includes maps and wayfinding tools to help fans locate facilities and navigate busy circuits.

The work is part of a wider programme with Formula 1 that also gives the sport a larger pool of data on fan activity during race weekends. That information can be used to shape communications with spectators, improve operational insight for events and support commercial activity.

The latest launch expands a relationship that already covered systems used by Formula 1 teams. During the 2025 season, Globant worked on the Team Content Delivery System, a synchronised video and data platform used by all 10 teams.

That earlier system reduced video and data latency from 12 seconds to less than five seconds, according to Globant. It also supported 24 events worldwide and handled more than 7,500 hours of catalogued video, giving engineers and strategists faster access to race information.

Fan data

The addition of Race Experience shows how Formula 1 is extending its use of digital tools beyond team operations and into the spectator side of the sport. The app now serves not only as an information channel but also as a way for Formula 1 and race promoters to observe how fans move through venues, which sessions they prioritise and how they engage with different parts of the event.

That matters because race weekends stretch across several days and involve a wide mix of sessions, entertainment and hospitality areas. For spectators, particularly at large circuits, finding the right place at the right time can be difficult. Organisers, meanwhile, face pressure to manage crowd flows and reduce queuing.

The app's timetable and navigation functions are aimed at those practical issues. By placing scheduling and mapping tools in the official Formula 1 app, the sport can keep more of the fan journey within its own digital product rather than leaving visitors to rely on separate circuit maps, external messaging channels or venue staff.

Broader push

Globant, which employs more than 28,700 people across over 35 countries, has built its business around digital services for large organisations. Its customer list includes groups in sport, finance, gaming and technology, and Formula 1 is among a growing number of sports properties investing in apps and data systems to manage both audiences and operations.

Globant did not disclose financial terms for its work with Formula 1. It also did not say how many Grand Prix events currently use the new in-app feature, but said it has been available to fans attending races around the world since the start of the season.

For Formula 1, the app development reflects a wider commercial trend in live sport, where organisers are seeking a closer direct relationship with fans at venues as well as at home. In-app schedules, maps and alerts can improve attendance at support events and fan zones, while data collected from those interactions can help organisers assess demand and tailor offers.

Carolina Dolan Chandler, chief technology officer of the Media, Entertainment, Sports & Hospitality AI Studio at Globant, described the project as a way to keep spectators central to the race weekend.

"An F1 race weekend is firing with activity and this program helps keep the fans at the centre of everything. By centralising its fan data on its official app, F1 can make more authentic connections with race-goers and help them shape their experience around their specific interests. This in turn drives new intelligence about how fans interact across all F1 events, creating a virtuous cycle of improvement that will power richer experiences for years to come," Chandler said.