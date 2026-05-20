Samsung launches interactive, connected 2026 TV range

Just in time for the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup beginning in June, Samsung New Zealand is launching its new range of Frame, OLED, Movingstyle and Micro RGB televisions.

There is something for every buyer across the latest Samsung line-up, with options varying by screen type, screen size, and price. A raft of cutting-edge AI features have been introduced in the 2026 range, with improvements to motion processing and upscaling, the Vision AI Companion, and the all new AI Football Mode Pro, which will delight fans as the All Whites take on the world's best teams in North America.

Samsung's Micro RGB technology, which utilises microscopic clusters of red, green and blue light to produce more vivid colours and deeper blacks than OLED, is new to the New Zealand TV market in 2026.

The new range will appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers, and there is a shift towards making their products more intelligent and interactive, rather than just screens displaying content, according to Emily Choi, President of Samsung New Zealand.

"Our Samsung 2026 TV line-up isn't just about better screens, it's about creating intelligent companions designed for Kiwi households," Choi said.

"This year, Samsung is introducing Micro RGB to New Zealand, ranging from 55-inch models through to our massive 115-inch flagship. It's one of the most significant advancements we've made in premium display technology, delivering exceptional brightness, contrast and colour precision.

"We're also evolving the role of the TV through Samsung Vision AI, with enhanced AI picture and sound optimisation, alongside deeper smart home integration through SmartThings. The inclusion of glare-free technology across the Micro RGB, Frame and new OLED models means reduced glare and reflection in everyday viewing across our 2026 TVs.

"Our lifestyle range continues to expand with products like the new Movingstyle, a 27-inch portable touchscreen on a rollable stand designed for multi-purpose Kiwi homes to make movie nights more flexible than ever."

The Vision AI companion allows unwinding in front of the TV to become a more interactive experience, enabling viewers to ask questions, receive better, more personalised recommendations for new shows or films to watch, and manage simple tasks through voice commands, all powered by AI technology.

This new feature is part of a deliberate move towards making products more intuitive and connected with the user, as well as with other smart home products, including door bells and kitchen appliances, to optimise smart living for New Zealand families.

"AI is constantly working behind the scenes to optimise picture and sound in real time depending on what you're watching, whether that's live sport, gaming or movies," Choi said.

"TV now becomes a true smart home hub through Samsung SmartThings to manage connected devices, monitor energy usage directly from the TV screen, and even check who's at the front door or see dinner cooking in the oven.

"For Kiwi households, this means the TV becomes much more than an entertainment device – with integrated AI, it's now an intelligent centrepiece for connected living."

With New Zealand looking to advance past the group stage for the first time at a World Cup, fans back at home will have the chance to feel like they're really at the stadium in Vancouver or Los Angeles with AI Football Mode Pro. This sport-focused feature will allow viewers to turn up crowd noise to feel even more immersed with the in-stadium atmosphere, while also providing the ability to lower or completely mute the commentator's audio.

Fans of Auckland FC, who will play their first-ever grand final against Sydney FC, and Wellington Phoenix will also be able to utilise this new feature during the A-League season, giving Kiwi football fans even better access to their favourite teams and players.

"With the World Cup on the horizon, AI Football Mode Pro is one of the most exciting examples of how AI can genuinely enhance live sport viewing at home," Choi said.

"When enabled, the AI functionality optimises both picture and sound in real time, dynamically enhancing colour, contrast and motion clarity to make the pitch, players and atmosphere feel more vivid and immersive; and effectively creating a stadium-like experience in your living room.

"Our overall goal is to ensure that Kiwis supporting the All Whites can get closer to the action, emotion, intensity and atmosphere of live football matches from the comfort of their own home."

Gamers have not been ignored, either, with new hardware upgrades to meet the needs of PCs and gaming consoles, as well as the new AI Gaming Optimiser, which automatically recognises the type of game being played and adjusts lag and contrast settings, forgoing the need for the player to go into the menu manually.

Boasting new screen technology, as well as improvements to the OLED and Frame ranges, Samsung's 2026 TV line-up truly has something for everyone to get excited about. The new AI features will interact with other products to make smart living even more convenient and connected as part of the complete Samsung range.