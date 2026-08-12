Hands-on review: OPPO Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds

Many people may recognise the name OPPO because the company specialises in a wide range of smartphones. However, the technology company is also responsible for making its own accessories.

I have an OPPO smartphone, and I like it very much. I did not know the company made earbuds until a review unit landed on my lap this month. The earbuds I received in question are the OPPO Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds. Let's dive in and see if this piece of tech is worth the price of admission in our full review.

Price

Some people may disagree with me, but one of the most important factors I judge a product on is its price first. For example, I decided not to buy a PS3 at launch because it cost way more than the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii did back in the day.

If you are looking for high-quality earbuds, you may have to prepare your wallet because the OPPO Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds aren't cheap. As of right now, only the official OPPO online store sells this product for a whopping price of $399.00 NZD.

While this is very expensive for some consumers, it's the going price for premium earbuds. Currently, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 retails for around $429.00 NZD, and Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro also go for an astounding $429.00 NZD.

Comfortability

I don't have a good history with earbuds because I usually find them uncomfortable to wear, and one time I lost one completely because it fell out of my ear while out in town. Due to this, I usually stick with headphones because there is little chance of them falling off my head while going on my daily walks.

Thankfully, the Oppo Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds are the most comfortable earbuds I have ever used in my life. This is because it literally has clips that attach to your ear. The small earbuds fit inside your ears, while the other side of the earbuds has a bigger side that clips on the outside part of your ear.

Due to this unique clip design, this should prevent the issue of the earbuds falling out of your ears like OPPO's competitors. I tested out the Clip2s on a walk, and I'm happy to say I did not lose them!

Sound quality and battery life

Much like other earbuds in this price range, the sound quality on the Oppo Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds is immaculate. Not only is the sound crystal clear with both music and movies, but it also has the deepest bass I have ever heard.

To put the sound to the test, I watched the famous scene in 'The Dark Knight' when Batman was on his Batpod chasing The Joker on the streets of Gotham. Hans Zimmer's booming soundtrack sounds thumping on these earbuds, and hearing the roar of the Batpod nearly made me think I was back in 2008 watching the movie in the cinema for the first time.

The other movie I watched was the Darth Maul vs. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn lightsaber fight from The Phantom Menace. While this scene lacks the bass from The Dark Knight, I did love hearing the constant sounds of the lightsabers clashing during this iconic fight.

As expected, the earbuds perform really well while listening to music, too. I have been listening to Laufey recently, and her music has never sounded so good before until I used these earbuds. It may sound cliché, but everything just sounds so clean, like water.

In terms of battery life, when both the charging case and earbuds are fully charged, you can expect to have 40 hours of total battery reserve left. If you leave the earbuds out, they have about 9.5 hours of continuous playback. Not to mention, it only takes around 60 to 80 minutes for both the earbuds and their charging case to be fully charged.

Overall thoughts

I was really impressed with the OPPO Enco Clip2 Open Earbuds. Not only is the sound quality great, but the clip design made the earbuds comfortable, and they were less likely to fall out of my tiny ears. The only thing that might prevent potential buyers is its price. If you have the money for it, they are worth the price of admission, though.