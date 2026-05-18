Hands-on review: Gamesir G8+ Galileo MFI wired game controller

The Gamesir G8+ Galileo MFi wired controller is built to elevate mobile gaming on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. It also offers compatibility with PCs, making it a versatile option across multiple platforms.

In the box, you'll find the controller itself, four interchangeable thumbsticks, two sets of silicone pads to secure your device, some stickers, and a brief instruction guide. For the best experience and a more detailed manual, you can download the Gamesir app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The flexible USB Type-C connector makes it easy to slot your phone in and out of the controller without any hassle. Unlike other controllers I've used with rigid connectors that feel like they might snap or damage your device, this Gamesir design feels secure and reassuring.

The controller stretches from 125 mm to 215 mm, making it compatible with a wide range of portable devices. Fitting my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was effortless, instantly transforming it into a handheld console with a stunning 7.6-inch QXGA+ 120Hz HDR display.

A passthrough USB Type-C port on the bottom of the controller allows you to keep playing while charging your device at the same time. Alongside it is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a welcome addition especially for devices that no longer include one.

The drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks can be swapped out by removing the magnetic faceplate and replacing them with any of the included alternatives. The ABXY buttons are also interchangeable, and there are additional silicone pads that can be fitted in the same way to ensure your device sits securely in the controller.

In white, the Gamesir G8+ Galileo MFi has a look reminiscent of an Xbox Series S controller. It feels solid and comfortable in the hand, with perfectly placed thumbsticks and controls that are responsive and satisfying, making any phone feel like a premium handheld gaming device.

As well as the dual thumbsticks, D-pad, ABXY buttons, analogue triggers, and shoulder buttons, the controller also features customisable M1 and M2 buttons on the underside. On the front, there's a standard menu button on the right, a three-dot function button on the left, as well as a screenshot button and an M button for programming features. Completing the layout, the right side includes a Gamesir-branded home button.

Button combos can be used to toggle a hair-trigger mode, swap the A-B and X-Y buttons, and adjust device volume and vibration intensity. Button combinations can be used to activate hair-trigger mode, swap the A/B and X/Y button layouts, and adjust both device volume and vibration intensity.

The controller automatically switches modes based on the device it's connected to. On PC, it defaults to emulating an Xbox controller, though this can be manually switched to Android mode if needed.

The controller worked seamlessly with some of my favourite mobile games, including Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Playing Red Dead on a phone with proper controls takes the already amazing experience to another level.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can also access a library of over 350 games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, including titles from your own digital Xbox collection. Streaming games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Forza Horizon 5 directly to my phone was fantastic with the controller, offering a far more affordable way to enjoy your Xbox games on the go than investing in an Xbox ROG Ally.

The Gamesir G8+ Galileo MFi wired controller transforms your phone into a premium handheld gaming system. It's responsive, securely holds your device, and delivers a high-quality Xbox-style controller feel. If you enjoy gaming on your mobile devices, this is for you.