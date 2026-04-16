Turtle Beach launches Super Mario Switch 2 controllers

Turtle Beach has launched two Super Mario-themed Rematch wireless controllers for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, expanding its line-up of officially licensed Nintendo accessories.

The new Rosalina and Koopa Troop models work with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED Model and Nintendo Switch 2. Both are available for pre-order globally and will sell for $109.95.

Each controller includes motion controls, TMR thumbsticks and two mappable back buttons, along with a wireless range of up to 30 feet and battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The two products join a broader portfolio of Nintendo-themed accessories. Existing compatible controllers in the range include Mario and Luigi, Donkey Kong, Super Mario Star, Invincible Mario, Grand Prix Mario, Boo Hoo, and Blackout Bowser variants, as well as Recon 70 and Airlite Fit headset models.

Nintendo Range

The release highlights how peripheral makers continue to build character-led hardware around major game franchises as Nintendo prepares a wider hardware transition with Switch 2 compatibility. For Turtle Beach, it also extends a push beyond audio products into controllers and other accessories.

The new devices are officially licensed for Nintendo platforms and combine character-based designs with RGB lighting, an ergonomic shape and a rechargeable battery.

The launch comes as gaming accessory suppliers look for ways to stand out in a crowded market through licensing deals, cosmetic design and extra control options. Character branding has become a common tactic, particularly around Nintendo properties, where collectors as well as players form part of the target audience.

Turtle Beach is best known for gaming headsets but has broadened its product mix in recent years. Its current Nintendo range already includes several themed wireless controllers and wired headsets tied to Super Mario characters and imagery.

Product Details

The Rosalina and Koopa Troop models both feature RGB lighting modes and design elements associated with their respective characters. According to Turtle Beach, the TMR thumbsticks are intended to address drift issues that have drawn consumer complaints across the wider controller market.

Motion controls remain an important feature for many Nintendo titles, while mappable rear buttons have become a standard accessory for players who want more flexibility in control layouts. Turtle Beach is positioning the two devices in that segment while keeping the emphasis on branded styling.

The products join a pipeline of Nintendo-related accessories that the company has launched in recent months. Mario and Luigi-themed hardware and the Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset: Mario Star were among the recent additions to the catalogue.

Turtle Beach, whose shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol TBCH, said the Rosalina and Koopa Troop Rematch wireless controllers will launch globally.