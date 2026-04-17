Call of Duty: Mobile adds Rebirth Island & Godzilla x Kong

Activision is adding Rebirth Island and a Godzilla x Kong collaboration to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 - Eternal Prison, alongside a new Battle Pass.

Rebirth Island will feature in both DMZ: Recon and Battle Royale. In DMZ: Recon, the map centres on a prison area with a High Danger Zone that opens when players activate gate switches.

The mode also introduces a dual-switch extraction system that triggers a boss fight against Nikto the first time it is used.

Elsewhere, a submarine patrols the shoreline and can launch missiles at operators. The season also adds a crafting system and Ultimate-tier loot tied to the periodic table.

Battle Royale is getting an updated version of Rebirth Island with graphical changes and Resurgence gameplay, and it removes limited respawns.

Players will also find UAV Towers, Contracts and Buy Stations across the map, bringing the mobile title closer to systems already familiar from other Call of Duty battle royale modes.

Monster Tie-In

Alongside the map changes, Season 4 includes a crossover with Legendary Pictures' Monsterverse. The event asks players to complete missions to earn Hollow Earth energy.

That energy can be used to unlock a mini-game in which players control Godzilla, Kong or Shimo. The season will also include a Rebirth Island event and a Mother's Day event.

Battle Pass

The new Battle Pass introduces the DP27 light machine gun, which Activision describes as a high-damage, high-capacity weapon.

Premium Pass holders can unlock operator skins tied to the season's monster hunter theme, including Surf Warrior - Kaiju Recon Unit and Syd - Game Warden. Past weapon blueprints include Type 19 - Scavenged and DP27 - Gilded Huntsman.

Outside the pass, Witch Warden from Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies will appear in a Draw alongside the Mythic DP27 - Necrotic Reliquary, adding another monetised item line to the seasonal update.

Seasonal updates remain central to how mobile publishers sustain long-running live-service games. In Call of Duty: Mobile, crossovers with film and console franchises have become a regular way to refresh content between larger gameplay additions.

The arrival of Rebirth Island is likely to be one of the more notable changes for existing players, as the map already has an established profile across the wider Call of Duty franchise. Its introduction to both DMZ: Recon and Battle Royale expands the ways mobile players can access one of the series' better-known settings.

The update combines familiar franchise content with new systems built for the mobile version, particularly in DMZ: Recon. The prison-focused danger zone, the Nikto boss encounter and the submarine threat suggest a stronger emphasis on layered objectives beyond standard survival and extraction play.

With the Godzilla x Kong event, the rollout of Rebirth Island and a new weapon at the centre of the Battle Pass, Season 4 broadens both the playable map pool and the range of limited-time activities in Call of Duty: Mobile.