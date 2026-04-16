Adobe unveils Firefly AI assistant to streamline creative workflows

Adobe has introduced Firefly AI Assistant, a conversational tool for creative work across its software portfolio. The product will enter public beta in the coming weeks.

The assistant will appear first in Adobe Firefly, the company's creative AI studio. It is designed to let users describe an intended result in natural language instead of moving manually through each stage of a workflow. The system can orchestrate multi-step processes across applications including Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Express and Illustrator.

The launch is Adobe's latest effort to put AI at the centre of its creative software business. It also gives a formal product identity to technology previously shown as Project Moonlight, which was advanced through a private beta programme.

How It Works

The assistant uses a single conversational interface that carries context between sessions and into individual apps. A user could begin a request in Firefly and continue refining it in Photoshop without restarting the interaction.

The tool is intended to execute tasks while keeping users in control of the output. Work produced through the assistant will remain editable in native file formats, allowing changes later inside Adobe's existing applications.

One part of the system is a library of what Adobe calls Creative Skills, pre-built workflows that can be triggered with a single prompt. For example, a still image could be adapted for multiple social platforms, with the assistant handling cropping, resizing, file optimisation and storage. The same workflow could also turn a still image into an animation.

Adobe also outlined plans for the assistant to adapt over time to individual working habits, including frequently used tools, preferred workflows and visual choices. It is also designed to make content-specific edits based on what it recognises in an image, video or design file.

Workflow Push

Another focus is review and approval. The assistant can organise and share work through Frame.io, collect feedback and apply selected changes, in an effort to reduce the time between internal review and final delivery.

Adobe presents the product as a shift from software tools organised around individual actions to software that begins with an intended outcome. That approach is becoming more common across technology companies building so-called agentic AI systems, in which software carries out sequences of tasks rather than responding to one command at a time.

For Adobe, the move is commercially significant because it touches the core value of its creative applications. The company has spent years building products that are deeply embedded in professional design, photography and video workflows. The challenge for any AI layer is to simplify those systems without weakening user control or file compatibility.

Adobe argues that its advantage lies in the breadth of its installed creative software base and the structure of the workflows already used by professional and consumer creators. The assistant is built on decades of work in tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and Lightroom, giving it a foundation for handling complex actions across different media types.

Adobe also indicated that it is working to extend access to the assistant's functions through third-party AI models, including Anthropic's Claude. That suggests it is seeking a broader role for Firefly AI Assistant beyond its own applications, even as the initial launch remains closely tied to the Creative Cloud ecosystem.

Competition in creative AI has intensified as software companies and model developers race to become the main interface for design, image generation and media editing. Adobe's response has been to position AI not only as a generative tool, but as a layer that can coordinate work across the products many of its customers already use.

Firefly AI Assistant will be available in public beta in the coming weeks.