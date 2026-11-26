F-Secure has launched a Black Friday promotion for its Kiren consumer security app, cutting the annual price by 70% to USD $19.99.

The launch comes with a warning about online shopping scams during the holiday period, when shoppers often move quickly between unfamiliar websites, social media ads and promotional messages.

F-Secure's latest survey of US consumers found that 71% shop online at least once a week. Nearly half said they worry about five or more potential problems when buying online, including card misuse, data leaks, hidden subscriptions, misleading product listings and fake reviews.

The offer also highlights advice from Dr Megan Squire, Principal Threat Intelligence Researcher at F-Secure, on how shoppers can spot suspicious retail websites and ads.

"Scammers are better at this than they used to be, and I say that as someone who looks at this stuff every day," Squire said. "The good fakes look exactly like the real thing, right up until you check one small detail they couldn't fake: like the actual web address, or a review history with real human reviews, or a return policy that actually exists. Once you know what to look for, that's where fake sites fall apart."

Key warning signs

Squire said unusually steep discounts from unfamiliar sellers are one of the clearest warning signs. Urgency tactics such as limited-stock claims and countdown timers should prompt shoppers to compare the deal with the original retailer's website.

Another step is to search a store's name alongside terms such as reviews or scam before trusting a link received by text message or through a social media ad. Review sections also need closer inspection, including whether there are several verified comments from real buyers and whether any include pictures.

Copycat sites

Squire also highlighted copycat shopping sites that closely mirror a retailer's branding, product photography and page layout. In those cases, the design alone may not reveal the fraud, so shoppers should focus on smaller discrepancies such as a misspelt web address, an unfamiliar URL or missing contact information.

Checkout processes that redirect users unexpectedly or request unusual payment methods can also signal risk. Legitimate retailers should make contact details and return policies easy to find, and their web address should match the store a customer intended to visit.

Pressure tactics

The final warning sign Squire identified was pressure designed to rush a purchase decision. Countdown clocks, low-stock notices and claims that a price expires at midnight are all intended to reduce the chance that a shopper will stop to verify what they are seeing.

That reflects a wider concern across the retail and cyber security sectors that artificial intelligence is lowering the barrier to creating convincing fake ads, websites and messages. F-Secure said this is making scam campaigns more realistic at a time of year when consumers are more likely to act quickly.

Kiren is positioned as a mobile app that helps users assess suspicious links and online shops, scan incoming messages for scams and malicious links, and submit screenshots for checks on possible scam content or AI manipulation. According to F-Secure, the app also includes protection against harmful websites and copycat banking pages.

The product is available in a free version and a paid Plus tier. Under the Black Friday promotion, the annual price for Kiren Plus falls from USD $69.99 to USD $19.99.

F-Secure, which focuses on consumer cyber security, said holiday shopping remains a period when fraudsters benefit from heavy online traffic, unfamiliar merchants and impulse buying. Its core advice, even as scams become harder to detect, is simple: pause before clicking on an unexpected deal.