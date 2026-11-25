HP New Zealand has announced the winners of its 2026 Partner Awards. The programme spanned 17 categories and drew more than 300 guests in Auckland.

Softsource was one of the evening's biggest winners, taking Service Partner of the Year and Marketing Excellence, while Paul Hunt won Channel Sales Person of the Year. Other notable winners included PB Tech, named Enterprise PC Partner of the Year; Spark, which won Acquisition Partner of the Year; and Dicker Data, which retained Distributor of the Year.

JB Hi-Fi and Noel Leeming also retained their retail titles. JB Hi-Fi won PC Retailer of the Year, while Noel Leeming was named Print Retailer of the Year.

The awards cover sales, customer service, sustainability, distribution and technology across HP's New Zealand partner network. Categories also included Commercial PC Partner, Poly Partner, Print Partner, SMB Partner and individual honours for channel and distribution sales staff.

Laura Peddie, HP and Poly Commercial Sales Lead at HP New Zealand, said the awards reflect the company's relationships with local resellers and service providers.

"Our partners are at the heart of what we do at HP. They know their customers and understand the distinct needs of New Zealand businesses, and it's that local expertise, combined with HP's technology, that helps us deliver solutions that make a real difference. This year's winners are a fantastic example of what we can achieve by working together, with their success reflecting the momentum we're building across Aotearoa.

"After a year full of disruption, we are incredibly proud to celebrate this year's winners and finalists. Through the HP Amplify Programme, we're giving our partners the tools, resources and support they need to respond to changing customer needs, while helping them unlock new opportunities across our HP and Poly portfolio. Over the year ahead, we'll continue to help our partners deliver even greater value for the customers and communities they serve."

New award

This year's event introduced a new individual honour, the HP Powerhouse Award, for people working behind the scenes in partner organisations and distribution. It recognises staff involved in demonstrations, technical support, operations and problem-solving.

Darryl Beattie of Spark was the inaugural winner, recognised for supporting both Spark and HP through work on operational councils, testing initiatives and collaboration between the two companies.

Another individual accolade went to Dan Norton, who received the 2026 HP Legend Award. The honour recognised his long-standing support for HP across a range of roles, including advocacy for the company's products with customers and within his own organisation.

"It's a real honour to receive the HP Legend Award. I've had the privilege of working alongside some fantastic people at HP and across the wider industry over the years, and those relationships have been one of the most rewarding parts of my career.

"The technology industry is constantly evolving, but the importance of strong networks, trust and collaboration never changes. I'm grateful to everyone I've worked with along the way, and to the HP team for this recognition. I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we've made and supporting our shared customers," Norton said.

Sustainability focus

Datacom won Sustainability Partner of the Year for work focused on extending the life of technology and reducing electronic waste. The category highlights a theme HP has continued to emphasise across its channel relationships.

Amato Funaki, General Manager - PSG Auckland at Datacom, said the award reflected a shared focus on reuse and waste reduction.

"We're so pleased to be awarded HP's Sustainability Partner of the Year. At Datacom, we're committed to helping organisations make more sustainable choices about their technology, including finding new ways to extend the life of devices and keep valuable materials out of landfill.

"We greatly value our partnership with HP and look forward to continuing to work together to drive more sustainable outcomes for New Zealand businesses and communities," Funaki said.

Elsewhere, Command IT won SMB Partner of the Year, New Era Technology took Poly Partner of the Year, BDL won Print Partner of the Year, Computaleta OEM was named Digital Manufacturing winner, Datec Fiji won Commercial PC Partner, and David Woolford of Dicker Data took Distribution Sales Person of the Year.

The finalists and winners reflect the breadth of HP's New Zealand channel, spanning retailers, managed service providers, distributors and specialist resellers. Several categories also featured repeat performers, including Dicker Data in distribution and the two retail winners, pointing to a relatively stable group of leading partners in key parts of the local market.

Among the individual winners, Paul Hunt of Softsource, David Woolford of Dicker Data, Darryl Beattie of Spark and Dan Norton stood out in categories recognising sales results, operational contribution and long-term support.