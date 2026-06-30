JBL launches Live 780NC & 680NC headphone models in NZ

JBL has launched the Live 780NC and Live 680NC headphones in New Zealand, expanding its mid-range wireless line-up.

The release includes the over-ear Live 780NC and the on-ear Live 680NC, priced at NZD $299.95 and NZD $249.95 respectively.

Both headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers with a compound diaphragm and include JBL Spatial Sound 3.0 and Personi-Fi 3.0. They are aimed at listeners seeking long battery life, active noise cancelling and more personalised controls in a single device.

The range also adds True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. The Live 780NC uses six microphones for the system, while the Live 680NC uses four.

Call handling is another focus. Each model includes two beamforming microphones, what JBL describes as an AI-trained noise cancellation algorithm for voice calls, plus call equaliser and sound level optimiser features.

Design update

JBL has redesigned the Live series with a slimmer, lighter build for the New Zealand market. The headphones are foldable and use metal hinges, with soft-touch materials on the ear cushions and headband.

Colour options range from neutral finishes such as Sand, White and Black to brighter Green, Purple, Blue and Orange variants, although availability varies by retailer. JBL is positioning the redesign around day-long wear and a more distinctive look in a crowded consumer audio market.

Battery life is one of the headline specifications. Both models deliver up to 80 hours of use without active noise cancelling, or about 50 hours with noise cancelling on, and five minutes of charging adds up to four hours of listening time.

The headphones also support LDAC for Hi-Res Audio Wireless on compatible devices. The Live 780NC adds Personal Sound Amplification, a feature not listed for the on-ear Live 680NC.

Broader use

The headphones are compatible with JBL's Smart Tx wireless transmitter, sold separately. The accessory is designed to provide access to equaliser and music controls, connection to in-flight entertainment systems and additional settings through a touchscreen.

The launch reflects continued competition in wireless headphones, where brands are trying to balance price, battery life, noise cancelling and app-based personalisation. In this segment, products are often differentiated less by basic audio playback and more by comfort, call quality and software features that can be adjusted for individual users.

Retail distribution in New Zealand includes PB Tech, Spark, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Heathcotes, Mighty Ape and 100% stores. The models are also available through JBL's local online channel.

Grace Koh, General Manager and Vice President, Consumer Audio, HARMAN Asia Pacific, said the launch responds to demand for headphones that can move between commuting, home working and entertainment.

"At JBL, we are constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver audio that reflects the vibrant energy of today's music. Our new JBL Live series strikes the perfect balance between high-end design and technical precision," said Koh.

She said noise cancelling and wireless audio support are central features of the new products. "By integrating AI-trained noise cancellation and Hi-Res Audio, we are ensuring that our consumers across New Zealand, whether they are navigating a busy city commute or working remotely, are able to experience a premium, distraction-free soundtrack to their day."