Huski has launched Smoco, a new coffee cup brand and product design, following a trade mark settlement that prevents the retailer from using the Huski name on coffee and some other hot drink products.

The Auckland retailer said the new product features vacuum insulation and a patent-pending removable counterbalanced handle. The handle attaches only at the base of the cup, can be removed so the cup fits a standard vehicle cup holder, and reattached for use as a handled cup.

The launch follows a five-year intellectual property dispute that escalated when the opposing business was acquired by a larger multinational packaging group. Huski said it spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending its brand before reaching an agreement that allows it to keep using the Huski name across its chilled drinkware range, but not for coffee and certain other hot drink products.

Co-founder Simon Huesser said the cost of continuing the case had become too high.

"We had already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and reached the point where continuing could have cost us millions more. At that stage, you have to decide whether to keep pouring money into a prolonged legal and IP dispute or find another way forward," Huesser said.

The settlement prompted Huski to create a separate brand for the category. It also led the company to redesign the cup itself rather than simply rebadge an existing product.

"We weren't prepared to let that limit our ability to innovate in a category we believed had significant potential. In many ways, it sharpened our focus and gave us the motivation to create something entirely new. That ultimately became Smoco," he said.

Cargo theft

The launch comes after another disruption to the business: a shipment valued at AUD $2.1 million and carrying more than 27,000 products was stolen from a haulage yard in the UK after arriving through Southampton Port. Huski said the container was later found empty hundreds of kilometres away.

Huesser described the theft as highly organised.

"Southampton police believe the tractor unit used to transport our cargo was stolen and its registration plates were changed three times in the first 40 minutes, and as many as 10 times overall, so there was a high degree of sophistication in the theft. The container was found empty hundreds of kilometres away the next day. It's still being investigated and none of our missing products have been recovered, but stolen stock has since surfaced across online marketplaces and we have had 300 listings removed," he said.

The theft happened during an important stage in the company's UK expansion. Huski said sales in the market rose by more than 200% between its 2025 and 2026 financial years, and the UK is on course to become its largest international market in the current financial year.

Export growth

Huski said it generates eight-figure annual revenue and has built an export business around chilled drinkware. Its ice-free champagne cooler became the top seller in its category on Amazon in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, according to the company.

Smoco takes its name from the traditional Kiwi and Australian "smoko" break. Huesser said the business wanted a name that felt familiar in New Zealand and Australia while distancing the brand from smoking.

"In a strange way, the dispute created something that probably would never otherwise have existed. Once we had to create another brand, we used the opportunity to rethink the product as well," he said.

On the brand name, he added: "Smoko is something Kiwis and Australians immediately understand. It is that chance to stop for a few minutes, have a coffee and reset. We wanted the name to retain that familiarity, but without the smoking association. For us, it's much more about the value of the break itself. We think there is an opportunity to take that idea into other markets as the brand grows."