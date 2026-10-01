Logitech blends style, work practicality with Zone Vibe Pro

Logitech is targeting the hybrid work market with the launch of its new over-ear headset, combining enterprise-grade calling features with the look and functionality of consumer headphones.

The Logitech Zone Vibe Pro is positioned as a single device for work and leisure, with the innovative Swiss company seeking to address the gap between traditional business headsets, which typically feature a prominent boom microphone, and consumer headphones designed primarily for music and entertainment.

Changing work patterns are blurring the line between professional and personal activities, creating demand for devices that can move between different environments with ease, said Gabriel Costa, Head of Marketing, Mobile & Audio Solutions at Logitech.

"People want to go from a meeting to listening to music, from a podcast to a business call seamlessly," Costa said.

The new headset has been designed without a traditional boom microphone, while retaining features aimed at professional users, including noise reduction, ANC and support for major collaboration platforms.

The Zone Vibe Pro is intended for environments ranging from home offices and open-plan workplaces to cafes, airports and other locations where users need to balance concentration with connectivity.

Costa said most business headsets are optimised for professional environments, while consumer headphones generally lacked some of the calling capabilities required by business users, giving the Zone Vibe Pro a point of difference.

"Without the boom, we built something that can be really used for fun activities like music, podcasts and watching videos, but it can still perform equally or better than other products designed for business alone," he said.

It is being pitched to organisations with increasingly mobile and distributed workforces.

Logitech research shows 79 per cent of employees now work in a hybrid model, while 37 per cent say a quieter, more focused office environment would improve their experience in the office.

The Zone Vibe Pro uses built-in microphones and an AI-powered noise reduction system that Logitech says reduces noticeable background chatter by up to 63 per cent.

The system is designed to help users remain clearly audible during calls without having to raise their voice in noisy environments.

The headset also features sidetone, allowing users to hear their own voice through the headset and speak naturally during calls.

ANC reduces surrounding distractions, while the transparency mode allows users to hear their surroundings when required.

For audio playback, the headset is equipped with 40mm drivers and a custom acoustic design intended to support both music and voice calls.

Comfort has also been a major focus, with the company drawing on design elements from its gaming headset range.

The Zone Vibe Pro features a soft strap intended to distribute pressure during extended use, alongside dual-layer ear pads designed to combine cushioning with support.

The headset is designed to be comfortable enough to wear throughout a working day while maintaining a less corporate appearance, said Senior Product Manager at Logitech, Erica Kim.

It weighs about 290 grams and includes multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to painlessly switch between laptop, phone and tablet.

Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours for listening and 18 hours of talk time. In a pinch, a five-minute quick charge will provide up to an hour of talk time.

Components, including the battery, ear pads and strap are replaceable, allowing users to extend its lifespan rather than replacing the entire headset.

Kim said the replaceable battery would be available globally rather than being limited to specific regional versions.

Sustainability measures have been incorporated into the Zone Vibe Pro design, including certified post-consumer recycled plastic, recycled rare-earth metals in its magnets and recycled cobalt in the battery.

The product will be supported through Logitech's customisable Logi Tune software, which allows users to adjust audio settings, configure controls, manage noise-cancellation modes and install software updates.

For enterprise customers, the Zone Vibe Pro is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom and is also compatible with Google Meet.

The business version will also include enterprise management capabilities, including remote device management through Logitech's Sync platform and silent firmware updates.

Costa said this was intended to address the needs of both end users and IT departments.

"We want the enterprise, the IT departments, to be happy, and the end users to be as happy as possible," he said.

The Zone Vibe Pro will be available in multiple fresh colourways, including graphite, oxide, lilac, rose and black.

In Australia, the headset will be sold through major retailers JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Amazon, as well as Logitech's online store. It will also be available through retailers in New Zealand.

The consumer versions will be available from October 2, with the business version following from November 2.

Australian pricing starts at $469.

The launch represents another step in Logitech's broader push to combine technologies and design approaches across its consumer and enterprise product categories.

Kim said the company's experience across gaming, professional audio and business communications has helped inform the development of the new device.