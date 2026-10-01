Meta dominates AI glasses market as shipments surge 263%

Global AI glasses shipments rose 263% year on year in the first half of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research, with display-less models accounting for 96% of the market.

The figures show a category dominated by Meta, which held 94% of global display-less AI glasses shipments during the period.

The display-less segment grew 258% from a year earlier and 22% from the second half of 2025. Counterpoint attributed the increase to the continued expansion of Meta and EssilorLuxottica through a broader product line, entry into additional Asia-Pacific markets and wider retail promotion.

Meta's own shipment volumes rose 260% year on year and 22% sequentially in the first half, supported by new Ray-Ban Meta variants and the launch of lower-priced Meta Glasses. Despite new products from Chinese groups including Alibaba and Huawei, the rest of the market remained fragmented.

Meta's grip

The data highlights how concentrated the market remains three years after Meta's first major push into AI eyewear. Several manufacturers have entered the field, but none has come close to challenging the group's scale in display-less devices.

Peter Richardson, Research Vice President at Counterpoint Research, said: "Three years after the launch of the Ray‐Ban Meta AI Glasses in 2023, the competitive landscape of the global AI glasses market remains largely unchanged. Meta further strengthened its dominance in H1 2026, accounting for about 94% of global shipments."

Display-less AI glasses have become the commercial centre of the market because they are cheaper, lighter and more mature than augmented reality alternatives. By contrast, AR and AI glasses still face higher costs, less developed technology and bulkier designs, limiting adoption even as shipments begin to rise.

China leads AR

AR and AI glasses shipments climbed 449% year on year in the first half, though from a much smaller base. Counterpoint identified Chinese original equipment manufacturers including Rokid, Even Realities, Alibaba and INMO as the leading commercial players in that segment.

China accounted for 45% of AR and AI glasses shipments, ahead of North America at about 41%, the research showed. That regional split differs sharply from the display-less market, where Meta and EssilorLuxottica have expanded across North America, Western Europe, Latin America, India and newer Asia-Pacific markets.

Counterpoint linked China's early lead in AR glasses to a more developed domestic supply chain. That ecosystem includes micro-display makers, waveguide suppliers, manufacturers and audio component providers, allowing companies to launch products faster and update them more frequently.

Flora Tang, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said: "At this early stage, the competitive landscape is shaped more by product supply than consumer demand. China has established a relatively mature AR glasses ecosystem, spanning micro-display makers, waveguide suppliers - one of the most critical components - to manufacturing partners, audio component suppliers and other key component providers. Chinese companies also tend to launch products earlier, iterate faster and refine their offerings based on user feedback. In comparison, companies like Meta and Apple generally take a more cautious approach, waiting for technologies to become more mature before scaling up."

Costs and privacy

Despite rapid growth, the sector faces several near-term pressures. Counterpoint highlighted rising semiconductor prices, particularly for memory, as a potential constraint on device economics.

Privacy concerns are also becoming more visible as AI glasses increasingly rely on built-in cameras and microphones. Those concerns could affect public acceptance, especially in markets where wearable recording devices face close scrutiny from regulators, retailers and consumers.

These headwinds could create uncertainty and weigh on growth in the near term. Even so, Counterpoint expects the broader market to keep expanding as large technology groups, including Google, Samsung and Apple, increase investment in the category.

Manufacturers are also likely to test different product formats to address objections to cameras. These may include camera-free AI audio glasses and devices that use cameras mainly for contextual awareness rather than image capture.

For now, the first-half shipment figures suggest the market is growing quickly but unevenly. One part of the sector is concentrated in the hands of a single US player, while another is being shaped by Chinese manufacturers with tighter links to local component suppliers and faster product cycles.