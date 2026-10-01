Hands-on review: Norton VPN (Standard)

Norton has been a name synonymous with cybersecurity for more than 30 years, and products like Norton AntiVirus, Norton Internet Security and Norton 360 helped shape it into one of the most trustworthy names in the industry.

Over the past decade or so, Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have gradually become a popular piece of software for your connected device, to enable both security and privacy when online.

Norton's VPN history goes back to Hotspot Privacy, launched in 2012. The service has since evolved through several names and versions, with Norton introducing its current expanded VPN lineup in 2024.

So how does Norton's VPN compare to some of the other products on the market?

Setup and first impressions



Norton VPN can be used across all major operating systems - Windows, macOS, Android and iOS - and is also now compatible with Android/Google TV, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Depending on your chosen subscription, Norton VPN can be used on up to ten devices, so I installed the software onto my MacBook Air, Google TV Streamer and iPhone 18 Pro, and each instance took only a couple of minutes or less. Each of these devices recognises VPN software has been installed and does the hard work for you, making setup a breeze.

Across all three of my devices, the software looks clean and easy-to-use. In fact, it's probably the most user-friendly VPN I've used to date. Everything is laid out simply, so you're not overwhelmed with features that the average user simply isn't going to use. It also maintains Norton's recognisable yellow and black branding.

On iOS, if the VPN is not active, you're presented with a map, a large 'Connect' button, and a drop-down menu of which country you want a virtual IP address from. Once connected, you can pause, turn off, or refresh your IP address. Simple.

Features and performance

Norton VPN comes packed full of features, though admittedly, many of these are also mainstays with other VPN providers.

There are more than 100 countries to connect to, some of which (i.e. Australia) have individual cities you can connect to. For anyone reading who isn't familiar with VPNs, adopting an IP address in another country can be particularly useful to explore the catalogues of streaming services for films and shows not available in your home country.

During testing, I was able to connect to most UK-based streaming services on my TV and iPhone, and I also had some luck with a couple in Australia. Just note that these platforms can sometimes block suspected VPN connections, which can usually be fixed by toggling through alternative servers.

On the subject of streaming content, Norton VPN performed particularly well, and was notably faster than my previous VPN provider, NordVPN. You are always going to get a reduction in download speeds when using a VPN, but with Norton VPN it was negligible. You do have the option to connect to the fastest server if speed and privacy are your primary concerns.

Norton VPN also includes a Kill Switch, which is designed to cut your internet connection if the VPN drops, plus automatic IP rotation and Double VPN - where your data is passed through an additional server - for users who want additional privacy controls.

On Windows, Mac OS and Android, split tunnelling is also a neat feature. This lets you choose which apps use the VPN and which connect directly to your internet connection.

Another noteworthy feature is the built-in ad/tracker blocker which blocks pop-up advertisements while also preventing companies from using your data for the purposes of targeted ads. This is a nice touch, and one that operates well.

Verdict

Norton VPN is a strong choice for a VPN. It's easy to set up, and intuitive to use across your computer, phone, tablet or TV. The clean, familiar interface makes it an attractive option for everyone, even if you aren't tech savvy. Other VPNs I've used don't necessarily offer that experience.

I think that's its main strength - ease of use. The important controls are easy to find, while features like Double VPN and split tunnelling are available for those who want more control and privacy.

Overall, Norton VPN is worth considering if you value a clean, straightforward experience and want VPN access across your devices. My experience was positive, particularly for streaming and everyday use.

Norton VPN is currently available from NZD $69.99 (under $6 per month) for the first year, then auto-renews from NZD $89.99 for the second year. A 7-day free trial is available.