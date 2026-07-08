ExpressVPN adds 214 locations across 113 countries

ExpressVPN has expanded its VPN network to 214 server locations across 113 countries, adding new connection points including Nuuk, Lagos and Doha.

The latest rollout gives users more app-selectable locations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and North America, continuing a push toward more localised connection options.

Other new locations include Valencia and Manchester. The broader network now offers multiple city and regional options in several established markets, including the UK, Australia, Japan, Singapore and the US.

In the UK, users can now choose from Docklands, East London, London, Manchester, the Midlands, Tottenham and Wembley. In Australia, the lineup includes Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Woolloomooloo.

Japan includes Osaka, Shibuya, Tokyo and Yokohama, while Singapore includes CBD, Jurong and Marina Bay. In the US, the network spans all 50 states and includes major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta and Washington, DC, as well as smaller regional locations including Anchorage, Billings, Boise, Burlington, Cheyenne, Fargo, Little Rock, Omaha, Providence, Sioux Falls, Wichita and Wilmington.

Location focus

ExpressVPN is emphasising location choice rather than total server numbers, arguing that the number of distinct connection points available in an app gives a clearer picture of how a network can be used day to day.

The approach reflects how location affects internet use, from route selection and latency to how online services respond to a user's apparent region. It also gives users more alternatives when a chosen route is busy or unreliable.

"Countries, locations and servers measure different things," said Aaron Engel, Chief Information Security Officer at ExpressVPN.

"Country coverage shows reach. Location count shows what users can actually choose between when they open the app, including routes closer to where they are, alternatives when one is busy, and the option to match a specific city, state or region to what they're trying to do. This launch is about making that choice more local and more useful for the people using it," Engel said.

He said the company wants to make VPN endpoint selection more granular.

"People experience the internet locally, even when the services they use are global. This expansion gives users more control over where their connection appears to come from, whether they want a nearby route, a familiar city while travelling, or a specific city-level option," Engel said.

Privacy model

Every new location in the expansion runs on ExpressVPN's TrustedServer system, which uses volatile memory rather than hard drives. Data is wiped with every reboot, and each restart loads a fresh software image.

The provider also said it does not keep activity logs or connection logs, and that its privacy and security claims have been reviewed through independent audits.

Most of the network uses a physical server and registered IP address in the same country. In some markets, however, ExpressVPN uses virtual server locations, where the IP address is registered to the selected country while the physical server is hosted in a nearby one.

According to ExpressVPN, those arrangements are used in a small number of markets where nearby infrastructure better meets its requirements for reliability and security. The new locations are available through the latest version of the company's app.