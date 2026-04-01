ExpressVPN launches private AI platform with secure enclaves

ExpressVPN has launched a private AI platform called ExpressAI, designed to give users access to AI tools without their data being used for profiling or model training.

ExpressAI is built around confidential computing enclaves, which process decrypted conversations in a cryptographically isolated environment. According to ExpressVPN, this keeps user messages inaccessible to the host system, infrastructure operators and the company itself.

The launch expands ExpressVPN's product range beyond its core virtual private network service into AI software. The product is aimed at consumers concerned that sensitive prompts, documents and personal questions entered into AI tools may be retained, reviewed or reused.

At launch, the platform includes five general-purpose models from providers including OpenAI, DeepSeek, Qwen and NVIDIA. It also offers a side-by-side comparison view, allowing users to run the same prompt across multiple models at once.

ExpressVPN says the service uses end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge design so only the user can decrypt stored data. Conversations, prompts and uploaded files are not fed back into model training, and chat history can be set to delete automatically through a ghost mode setting.

Users can also create an encrypted vault protected by their own password. That password is the only key that can decrypt previous conversations, leaving stored chat history unreadable to anyone else.

Audit Findings

ExpressVPN says the platform was independently audited by cybersecurity firm Cure53 before launch. The review included penetration testing and a source code audit of frontend and backend systems, as well as cryptography, key management and infrastructure.

In an assessment shared by ExpressVPN, Cure53 said: "Cure53 concludes that the product meets its stated privacy objectives by providing modern AI capabilities within confidential computing enclaves, where user interactions are processed in cryptographically isolated contexts."

All security vulnerabilities identified during the audit were addressed before launch, according to ExpressVPN.

Privacy Push

ExpressVPN framed the product around the growing use of AI for both routine and sensitive tasks, from writing emails and summarising documents to handling financial and personal matters. It argues that many existing AI products force users to choose between convenience and privacy.

"With ExpressAI, ExpressVPN is effectively extending its long-held stance on traffic protection to AI interactions: The best way to protect user data is not to collect it in the first place," said Shay Peretz, chief operating officer at ExpressVPN. "We're not just making privacy claims - we're proving it with cryptographic guarantees. With our enclave architecture, your messages exist in a secure, isolated environment that even we can't access. This is the future of reliable, private AI."

Peretz also highlighted the use of AI in situations involving sensitive information. "People are already turning to AI for high-stakes, personal conversations - from health questions to financial decisions. Whether you're accessing a bank account online or discussing private matters with a professional, you expect strong privacy protections. But those protections don't automatically carry over to everyday AI chats," he said. "That gap has left many users uneasy about how their data is handled. ExpressAI was built to remove that fear and show that private, trustworthy AI can be part of the tools people use every day."

Model Range

The initial line-up includes GPT OSS 120B for general writing and reasoning tasks, DeepSeek R1 Distill 32B for multi-step reasoning, Qwen2.5-VL 32B for document and image analysis, Qwen3.5 35B-A3B for coding and multilingual work, and Nemotron 12B for technical tasks such as mathematics and code generation.

The service also includes transparent credit tracking to show users how much usage they have consumed. ExpressVPN plans to make the product available first to users on its Pro plan.

The launch adds AI to a broader portfolio that already includes password management, identity protection and other privacy tools.