Ugreen launches HomeAgent local-first smart home system

UGREEN has launched its HomeAgent smart home ecosystem, marking the company's entry into the AIoT market.

The new range centres on local processing, storage and device control in the home, with less reliance on cloud services. It includes two HomeAgent hub models, a higher-end MasterAgent hub, three cameras, a smart speaker and digital display frames.

At the core of the launch is the HomeAgent HA100, which combines storage, security functions and smart home control in a single hub. The device is designed to process files, photos, surveillance footage and device activity locally, while handling key functions over a local network without a monthly storage fee.

A second model, the HomeAgent HA100 Pro, adds faster network connectivity and more AI processing for heavier workloads. According to UGREEN, it supports features including voice-based rule creation, context-aware device control and more advanced recognition functions.

UGREEN is also introducing the MasterAgent MA100, described as a local AI hub for more demanding uses in the home. The device uses NVIDIA Jetson Thor T5000 and is intended to run larger models, interpret richer context and manage multiple devices and tasks from one system.

Alongside the hubs, UGREEN unveiled a wider set of connected products under the SynCare and Uliya names. These include the SynCare Indoor Cam ID500 Pro, SynCare PoE Cam OD600 Pro, SynCare Battery Cam OD800 Pro, the Smart Speaker for Uliya and the Gallery display frame line.

Users can ask the Uliya voice assistant to control supported devices, check live status and review event history. They can also create voice notifications for events such as a package arriving or a baby crying.

UGREEN is positioning the system around the idea that more household data should remain inside the home. HomeAgent can recognise people, vehicles, pets and packages, surface alerts for unusual activity, summarise events and allow keyword search across recorded footage.

The system also supports Matter, the industry standard intended to help devices from different brands work together. That support lets users connect compatible third-party products for local control and create automation scenes involving several devices.

The launch reflects a broader shift in the smart home market, where manufacturers are trying to move AI processing from remote data centres to devices and hubs in the home. The approach is often presented as a way to reduce latency and give users more direct control over data generated by cameras, sensors and other connected products.

Part of UGREEN's pitch focuses on preserving personal and family moments rather than only recording security incidents. The system can identify highlights from live video and stored photo libraries, generate highlight videos automatically and display them on its Gallery smart frames.

Marshall Mao, Sales Director for North America at UGREEN, outlined the company's view of where the category is heading.

"The next chapter of the smart home is not simply about connecting more devices. It is about creating a system that can understand, assist, and act while keeping users in control," said Marshall Mao, Sales Director for North America at UGREEN.

He added detail on the design of the system.

"UGREEN HomeAgent brings that intelligence into the home through a local-first architecture designed around privacy, responsiveness, and a more unified experience," said Mao.

Developers will be able to extend the MasterAgent system by creating packages or skills under its development framework. This suggests UGREEN wants to build a broader software ecosystem around the hardware rather than limit the platform to its own devices.

UGREEN says it operates in more than 180 countries and regions and serves more than 300 million users. The HomeAgent launch adds a new category to a business better known for consumer electronics accessories, as it moves into connected home systems built around local AI.

Pre-orders have opened for the HomeAgent HA100 and HA100 Pro with deposits starting at USD $50, while MasterAgent MA100 starts at USD $200.