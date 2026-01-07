Reolink unveils AI hub & 24MP triple-lens cameras at CES

Reolink has expanded its smart home security range with an on-device AI hub, a flagship 24MP triple-lens camera series, a new solar-powered floodlight camera and a line of battery devices based on Qualcomm's low-power Wi-Fi technology.

The products, shown at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, extend the company's focus on higher image resolution, wider field of view and local processing of video data across home and small business installations.

At the centre of the new line-up is the Reolink AI Box. The device acts as an AI processing hub for most existing Reolink cameras and network video recorders. It runs Qualcomm's Dragonwing Q8 Series system-on-chip, which handles detection, analysis and search functions on the device instead of in the cloud.

Reolink said the AI Box offers natural language prompt-based alerts. Users can type descriptions such as "a man climbing a fence" or "trash bin in backyard is full". The system converts these prompts into AI rules that govern what the cameras watch for and when they trigger notifications.

The hub also generates event descriptions from video footage. The software identifies people, objects, actions and settings in the scene and labels them. It assigns each incident a security level from L1, which indicates normal activity, through to L4, which marks events of higher concern.

The AI Box supports a feature called Local AI Video Search+. Users can search across stored footage using AI-derived tags rather than scrolling through timelines. The company said the device also produces a Smart Summary which compiles analysed data into visual overviews of recent activity.

Reolink said the hub connects to most of its existing cameras and NVRs through a plug-and-play set-up, except for 4G models. This links non-AI devices into the company's newer ReoNeura AI software environment.

Triple-lens flagship

Reolink also introduced the OMVI Series, which it described as a new family of triple-lens cameras designed for full-area coverage. The range includes the flagship OMVI X16 PoE with 24MP resolution, alongside 18MP OMVI 3i WiFi and PoE variants.

The OMVI X16 PoE, a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree, combines a 16MP dual-lens panoramic module with an 8MP pan-tilt-zoom lens. The panoramic unit offers a 180-degree ultra-wide view of the monitored area. The PTZ lens supports 16x optical zoom for close-up inspection.

The camera's triple-motor structure allows 0-22 degrees of motorised tilt for the upper panoramic lenses. The PTZ unit offers 360-degree endless horizontal panning and 140-degree vertical rotation, which covers a wide surveillance area.

Reolink has paired the optical design with what it calls Synchronised Smart Tracking. When the panoramic camera detects movement, the PTZ lens automatically locks onto the subject. It then tracks the target with a preset zoomed-in close-up view, even beyond the panoramic frame, until the person or object leaves the monitored zone.

Users can watch the wide-angle and close-up feeds at the same time in the Reolink app or PC client. They can also tap on any point in the panoramic image to direct the PTZ lens to that location. The camera supports custom patrol schedules and one-tap scans that cycle through predefined views.

Battery line on Qualcomm chip

Reolink has worked with Qualcomm on a new series of battery-powered cameras and doorbells. The devices use Qualcomm's Micro Power Wi-Fi QCC730 chip. The company said this chip delivers up to 96% longer battery life than typical devices in the category.

The new line has a compact form factor. Reolink has pitched the products at cost-sensitive buyers who want longer service intervals between charges.

Solar floodlight expansion

The company also expanded its floodlight range with a new Solar Floodlight Cam. The device integrates a 3W solar panel, a 1000-lumen floodlight and a 4MP camera with a 150-degree wide-angle view into a single unit.

The camera runs on a wire-free design. Reolink said it can operate throughout the day with around one hour of sunlight. It can also last for up to three months on a full charge when there is no sunlight.

The Solar Floodlight Cam includes AI-based detection and lighting control. It joins the existing Elite Floodlight WiFi and TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi models in Reolink's outdoor range.

Reolink positioned the expanded portfolio as part of a broader strategy around private, on-device AI and longer running times for outdoor systems. The company is demonstrating the new products at its booth at CES and through a virtual booth tour for customers in Australia.