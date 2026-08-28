LG unveils 2026 AI TVs with Shield security at IFA

LG will unveil its 2026 AI TV lineup at IFA 2026. The range centres on the company's latest α11 AI Processor Gen3 and a built-in security system called LG Shield.

The new televisions focus on personalisation features that identify individual users, recommend content and adjust settings through voice-based tools. LG is also extending the α11 AI Processor Gen3 beyond this year's OLED evo models to its ultra-large Micro RGB evo televisions.

The processor is central to LG's pitch for the range. The company said it delivers a 5.6-fold improvement in neural processing unit performance over the 2025 α9 AI Processor Gen8, alongside upgrades to central and graphics processing.

According to LG, the chip supports AI Dual 4K Upscaling, which combines two AI methods to sharpen lower-resolution material into 4K, while AI Sound Pro is designed to create Virtual 11.1.2-channel audio. The company presents those changes as part of a broader push to use on-device AI to improve both picture and sound in everyday viewing.

LG has also highlighted industry recognition for the processor. Tom's Guide gave the α11 AI Processor an AI Awards 2026 honour, describing it as one of "the best AI products that solve practical problems rather than just focusing on mere hype."

The publication also praised picture rendering in a difficult scene, stating: "While most of the other TVs we compared it to showed the red light as stripes, the LG OLED TV rendered the scene naturally."

Personal features

A second part of the launch is a set of tools aimed at tailoring the viewing experience. These include Voice ID, which can recognise a user's voice and switch to a personal profile linked to viewing history and preferences.

Another feature, AI Chatbot, is designed to interpret plain-language descriptions of problems and suggest fixes. LG gave the example of a user saying the screen is too dark, after which the system identifies the relevant setting and guides the user through an adjustment.

AI Concierge is positioned as a recommendation tool within webOS 26. It analyses viewing habits to suggest content, search terms and related features, presenting them in a card format that can be called up from the remote's AI button.

These additions reflect how television makers are trying to make smart TV software more central to the living room experience as hardware improvements alone become harder to distinguish in a mature market. Personalised interfaces, recommendation systems and built-in assistants are becoming a larger part of how brands define their premium sets.

Security focus

LG has also placed unusual emphasis on security in the launch. It said every experience on its AI TVs is protected by LG Shield, an integrated security system for webOS that uses seven core technologies covering algorithms, storage, transmission, authentication, software integrity, updates and event detection.

According to LG, the system is designed to guard against data leakage, unauthorised access and tampering. The focus reflects a broader issue for connected television makers, whose devices increasingly handle personal profiles, behavioural data and account-linked services.

LG noted that LG Shield received a CES 2026 Innovation Awards honour in the cybersecurity category. The company is using that recognition to underline a point that has become more important as televisions function less like standalone screens and more like software-driven household devices.

Buyers of the new AI TVs will also receive up to five years of complimentary webOS upgrades. That commitment suggests TV makers are under pressure to support devices for longer as consumers weigh not only screen performance but also software lifespan and security maintenance.

IFA has long served as a platform for television brands to set out their strategy for the coming sales cycle, particularly in Europe. LG's announcement suggests that, for its 2026 range, it wants to compete on a combination of image processing, software personalisation and device security rather than panel technology alone.

Park Hyoung-sei set out that position in a statement accompanying the launch. "We are committed to bringing the next generation of AI-driven home entertainment to everyone, ensuring that our entire TV lineup delivers a truly AI TV experience," said Park Hyoung-sei, President, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

"From picture quality to security to highly personalised user experiences, every AI-driven feature is designed to enrich and expand what you can do on LG TV - and IFA 2026 is where people can see these innovations in action," said Park.