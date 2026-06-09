Apple expands intelligence across apps & Siri revamp

Apple is expanding Siri and Apple Intelligence across its device ecosystem, adding more conversational assistance, broader app actions, image editing tools, Safari features and AI functions for communication, accessibility and home security.

Siri changes

Siri AI is a redesigned version of Apple's voice assistant. It is built on the next generation of Apple Intelligence and can handle more detailed conversations, answer questions using web information and act on personal context from apps such as Messages, Mail and Photos.

The assistant can retrieve information from a user's own content. It can find a restaurant recommendation from a message, locate a hotel confirmation number in an email or surface photos from a recent trip. Personal context features can also extend to third-party apps when developers integrate with Spotlight.

Siri AI also adds more app actions. Users will be able to draft emails, edit and share photos, and ask questions about content on the screen. On iPhone, the assistant can be started by voice, with the side button or by swiping down from the Dynamic Island. On iPad and Mac, it is integrated with Spotlight and system context menus.

"We're excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day," said Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Apple. "With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever."

Device integration

Apple is also introducing a dedicated Siri app. It will allow users to revisit previous conversations and continue them across Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch through iCloud syncing.

Visual Intelligence is being extended across more devices. On iPhone, Siri's visual functions are being added to the Camera app through a Siri mode. Users will be able to point the camera at objects or scenes and ask questions. One example is getting nutritional information about food.

On iPad, Visual Intelligence will be part of the screenshot workflow. On Mac, users will be able to use a keyboard shortcut to select content on the display and ask Siri about it.

Writing tools

Siri AI will also add systemwide writing tools. Users can ask Siri to draft text from scratch or edit existing writing based on a described change. In Mail and Messages, Siri can adapt drafts to reflect how a user usually communicates with a specific recipient, including tone, punctuation and structure.

The assistant will also provide proofreading across the system, including within many third-party apps. Dictation will be improved on devices that support Apple's more advanced on-device model. Users will also be able to adjust Siri's voice expressiveness and pace.

Apple Intelligence

The broader Apple Intelligence update adds AI functions to several default apps. In Photos, users will be able to reframe images, expand image boundaries and remove distracting objects with an upgraded Clean Up tool. Photos edited with Apple Intelligence will include a hidden SynthID watermark.

Image Playground will support photorealistic image generation. Users will be able to describe edits, move or resize objects, and create images for uses such as wallpapers and Contact Posters. Generated images will also include a hidden SynthID watermark.

Safari is gaining tools to organise tabs by topic and monitor pages for changes such as restocks or price drops. A feature called Describe an Extension will allow users to create custom Safari extensions by describing the function they want.

Security updates include an option for Passwords to automatically upgrade weak or compromised passwords. The function uses Apple Intelligence and Safari to navigate websites and change credentials on the user's behalf.

Daily tasks

Apple is adding AI functions for communication and scheduling. Messages will offer one-tap suggestions based on conversations, such as creating reminders or finding relevant photos. Mail and Messages will also gain Smart Reply functions that can draw on a user's writing style.

A feature called Call Context will surface relevant information when a user calls a business. It could display a confirmation code from Mail when a user calls an airline. The feature uses the identity of the business being called, rather than listening to the call.

Calendar will be able to add or modify events from a typed description. Shortcuts will gain a Describe a Shortcut feature, which can assemble automation steps from a user's explanation.

AI functions are also being added to the Home app. The app will group related accessory notifications into a single activity. HomeKit Secure Video cameras will gain generated video descriptions and searchable clips.

Privacy architecture

The next generation of Apple Intelligence is based on Apple Foundation Models, built in collaboration with Google and its Gemini models. The models run on devices and on servers using Private Cloud Compute.

Apple said Private Cloud Compute does not store personal data or make it accessible to Apple or others when handling requests. Outside experts can verify the system's privacy claims.

Siri AI will not be available at first on iPhone and iPad in the European Union. It will be available on Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro in the EU when set to a supported language. Siri AI and other new Apple Intelligence features will not be available in China while Apple works through regulatory requirements.

"At Apple, our mission has always been to turn the potential of advanced technology into helpful and intuitive products for everyone, and that has never been more important than today," said Federighi. "Truly helpful AI must be centred on our users' needs, deeply integrated into the products they rely on every day, grounded in personal context, and built with privacy at every step. That is our vision for Apple Intelligence. With useful features for browsing the web, expressing creativity, editing photos, and so much more, today marks a big step forward on our journey to integrate powerful AI into the core of our platforms and make our products even more personal and useful."