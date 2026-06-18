The parent's guide to AI: Risks, benefits and safety

Disclaimer: the advice in this article is general in nature, and FutureFive recommends consulting different sources, including from the Australian government and New Zealand government before engaging in discussions about AI with children or young adults.

It's difficult to avoid AI these days, and if you're a parent, there's a good chance you've got some questions or concerns about how your child interacts with artificial intelligence now and going forward.

Whether it's helping them write that essay on a George Orwell novel, creating memes or art to share with friends, or answering questions on any and every topic from inquisitive minds, you could be unaware that your kids are increasingly relying on AI tools like ChatGPT or Perplexity for everyday tasks.

Research has shown it is beneficial for parents to speak about AI with children to promote safe use of emerging technology, but it can be difficult to start that topic if you are not overly knowledgeable about these tools yourself.

What exactly is generative AI, and how is my child using it?

You've very likely utilised traditional AI like Apple's Siri or the Amazon Alexa. These are able to give recommendations for content like music or the hottest new show on streaming, tell you the weather, or where and when your local sports team is playing their next game.

Generative AI is the next evolution. You may have heard of (or you're already using) AI tools such as ChatGPT or Copilot, developed by OpenAI and legacy tech company Microsoft, respectively. Think of LLMs (large language models) like huge databases that learn patterns from the information inputted - and use that data to answer questions or create new content.

An LLM will know enough about 1984 to help write a compelling essay, but its applications extend far beyond academic assistance.

Unfortunately, instances of students using these tools to create unflattering images or videos of other children have been reported, so it's important to cover how AI can be misused as part of a greater discussion about schoolyard teasing and bullying.

Key terms to know

Large language model (LLM): An AI product, such as ChatGPT, that functions as a massive database and quickly analyses huge amounts of data for different use cases.

Prompt: What your child will tell the AI model to do - for example, to ask how far the Earth is from the Sun.

Chatbots: AI that is capable of holding a conversation, can answer questions, and even act as a virtual companion.

Hallucination: When an AI model inadvertently provides false or misleading information. While hallucinations can often be trivial or even humorous, like suggesting a book or movie that doesn't even exist, consequences can be more serious.

Deepfake: A digitally altered image, sometimes to embarrass or humiliate the subject, possibly in a sexual context.

Common concerns

Inappropriate content: Even with safeguards in place, AI can still produce age inappropriate content or give answers not suitable for young minds. Monitor your child's AI use to ensure they are not seeing anything they shouldn't.

Academy dishonesty: Consult with your child's school on their AI policy. This can vary by country, state, and even school to school, so make sure your child is clearly aware of what does and does not constitute cheating or plagiarism at their school.

Misinformation: LLMs and generative AI products are only ever as effective or "honest" as the data contained within them. Advise children to double check all important information, as AI can still spit out damaging, false or at least misleading information.

Privacy and security: While it may seem obvious, remind your kids about not sharing sensitive info like date of birth, login information for any website, or other identifying attributes. You can customise privacy settings with all AI products.

Benefits of AI

While the AI revolution may seem all doom and gloom, that's not actually the case. Like any tool, AI can be beneficial to children when harnessed in the appropriate manner. It can improve study workflows, boost confidence by taking away planning time so students feel more on top of their work, especially during busy and stressful exam periods, and even enhance creativity.

Naysayers may claim that this emerging technology makes kids dumber and lazier, but that's usually a reductive perspective. When used correctly, there are many benefits to using AI.

The key is to have an open, honest conversation about the rise of AI, and its potential benefits and harms. You may not be able to control every single thing your child sees on the internet, but starting the discussion is a good first step toward ensuring they have a knowledge base around safety, privacy, and what does or does not break their school's policy for plagiarism.