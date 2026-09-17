Adobe adds AI tools to Elements 2027 photo, video suite

Adobe has launched Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2027, adding new artificial intelligence features across photo, video and media organisation tools.

The updated Photoshop Elements includes Generative Expand, which lets users extend a photo beyond its original frame by filling the new space with matching content. It also adds Generative Upscale to improve clarity in lower-resolution images, an AI Assistant in beta to guide users through editing tasks, new creative filters including Embroidery, Oil Painting and Duotone, and an AI Tools Hub that brings several artificial intelligence functions together in one place.

In Premiere Elements, Adobe has introduced Generate Image, a text-based tool for creating a custom image to place into a video when footage is missing or an overlay is needed. The software also adds Generative Title Art for creating stylised title graphics from text prompts, built-in sample media, contextual toolbars designed to surface relevant editing options, and editing indicators to help spot effects, transitions and text formatting issues.



Adobe has also updated Elements Organizer, the companion product for sorting and managing media libraries. New additions include Semantic Search in English-language beta, which lets users search for photos and videos using natural-language descriptions, improved duplicate file detection, and a Share to Phone feature that sends edited photos from desktop to mobile through a QR code.

Consumer focus

The Elements range sits below Adobe's professional creative software and is aimed at users looking for guided editing tools for personal projects such as family photographs and home videos. The latest version continues that approach, placing greater emphasis on prompt-based tools and task guidance rather than manual editing workflows.

Several additions reflect a broader industry push to use generative artificial intelligence in consumer creative software. In photo editing, that includes expanding image backgrounds, sharpening older pictures and helping users find the right controls through conversational prompts. In video editing, it increasingly means generating visual assets and offering more direct in-product guidance.

Adobe said the new Photoshop Elements tools are intended to reduce the time users spend searching for the right feature and help them complete common edits more quickly. It said the Premiere Elements updates are designed to help people personalise projects and keep their focus on storytelling rather than menu navigation.

Search and workflow

The update to Elements Organizer points to another area of competition in consumer software: managing large libraries of personal media. As users accumulate thousands of images and clips across devices, the ability to search with natural language rather than manually applied tags has become more common in photo and video platforms.

Semantic Search is limited to English in beta, but it suggests Adobe is trying to bring the kind of search experience people now expect from mainstream artificial intelligence tools into its consumer editing products. The enhanced duplicate detection and phone-sharing feature also target routine library management tasks that can become time-consuming as collections grow.

The bundle is being sold through Adobe's own sales channels and major retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. Adobe said Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2027 are available as a discounted bundle.

"The result is less time spent hunting for the right tool, and more time enjoying your photos and videos."