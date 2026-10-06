Oakley & Meta launch sports smart glasses in New Zealand

Oakley and Meta have launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in New Zealand. The product is now on sale through Oakley stores and selected retail partners.

Aimed at sports users, the glasses combine Oakley eyewear with Meta's artificial intelligence software. They are available through Sunglass Hut, OPSM and other optical partners across the country.

Oakley Meta Vanguard includes a built-in 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that records video at up to 3K resolution. It also offers open-ear audio, voice controls through Meta AI and up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the companies.

The launch adds a sports-focused model to the growing market for AI-enabled eyewear, as manufacturers try to combine cameras, audio and software tools in devices that can be worn during everyday activity. Oakley and Meta are positioning the product around training, outdoor use and point-of-view recording.

Sports focus

The glasses can connect with services including Garmin and Strava, allowing users to add performance data to photos and videos. When linked to health applications, voice prompts can also be used to ask for information such as heart rate and training progress.

The camera is designed for hands-free capture during activities such as cycling, running and skiing. Listed features include slow motion, hyperlapse and adjustable video stabilisation.

Audio is delivered through open-ear speakers, while a five-microphone setup is designed to support calls, messages and voice commands in outdoor conditions. The glasses are also rated for resistance to sweat, dust and water, although the material provided listed different ratings in separate sections, citing both IP67 and IP57.

The design includes Oakley's Three-Point Fit system and replaceable nose pads with low- and high-bridge options. The frames are also intended to fit with cycling helmets and hats.

Product range

Oakley Meta Vanguard is available in several frame and lens combinations, including black and white frame options paired with different Prizm lenses. The launch also includes a version with Prizm Transitions lenses, designed to adjust to changing outdoor light conditions.

Oakley described the product as part of a broader effort to extend its sports eyewear range with connected features. Meta's role centres on the AI functions, including voice assistance for capturing content, checking conditions and controlling audio playback.

"Oakley has spent 50 years pushing the limits of sport, design, and performance, and together with Meta, we've engineered AI glasses from the ground up, built for high-intensity sports, high-stakes training, and competition," Oakley said.

The glasses are intended for training and competition settings where users want to record activity without handling a separate camera or phone. The charging case provides up to 35 additional hours of use, and a quick-charge feature can restore 50% of battery capacity in 20 minutes.

The New Zealand release follows a broader push by technology and eyewear groups to test demand for smart glasses beyond general lifestyle use. Here, the emphasis is on sport, with features built around point-of-view footage, fitness data and voice access during movement.

In New Zealand, the glasses are available through Oakley stores, EssilorLuxottica retail chains and optical retail partners, giving the launch a mix of direct and third-party distribution across the market.