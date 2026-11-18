Wellness Project has launched a direct integration with Garmin Connect, now publicly available to users with supported Garmin devices.

The link lets users import eligible workout, activity, sleep and recovery data from Garmin into Wellness Project, where it appears alongside information from other health, nutrition and training services.

Garmin had been the most requested integration among Wellness Project's user community. It joins existing connections including Apple Health, Android Health Connect, Oura, Withings, Polar, Suunto and Wahoo.

The move addresses a common problem for people who track their health and fitness across multiple devices and apps. Training sessions may sit on a smartwatch platform, while food logs, strength workouts, body composition records or laboratory results are stored elsewhere.

Wellness Project aims to bring those records into a single view so users can see how different parts of their routines relate to one another over time.

"Garmin was the request we heard more than any other," said Bryan Barash, Founder, Wellness Project.

"People want to understand what their watches are telling them in the context of how they train, eat and recover. Bringing those pieces together is the reason we built Wellness Project," Barash said.

Data scope

The Garmin integration uses the updated Garmin Connect Developer Program and Garmin's application programming interfaces. The data available to each user will depend on their device, the activities they record, the permissions attached to their account and the information Garmin makes available through the programme.

Wellness Project will preserve those limits and will not create or infer missing workout measurements where records are incomplete. Users may therefore see gaps in imported data if the underlying source does not provide a full history or complete set of metrics.

Historical synchronisation is also limited. Under Garmin's current approach, newly connected third-party applications generally receive data only from the point of connection onwards.

Wellness Project is discussing historical access with Garmin, but it is not currently offering historical import or giving a release date for such a feature. Users are therefore not guaranteed to see workouts recorded before they linked their Garmin account.

Read-only link

The connection is read-only, meaning Wellness Project can receive permitted information without changing records in a user's Garmin account. Users can also disconnect the service if they choose.

To enable the integration, Garmin users must open Wellness Project, go to settings and authorise Garmin Connect. The app is available on iPhone, Android and the web.

The integration may be relevant both for endurance athletes and for people focused on general fitness. Endurance users can place Garmin workout data alongside strength sessions, nutrition logs and recovery trends, while general fitness users can view sleep and daily activity alongside other manually tracked habits.

Broader record

Wellness Project also offers AI-assisted coaching and insights based on the information users choose to make available on the platform. Those tools cover exercise, nutrition, recovery and longer-term wellness tracking.

The Garmin launch does not change the limits of those tools. The platform is designed for information and personal tracking rather than diagnosis or treatment, and its AI advisers do not replace medical professionals.

The launch is part of a broader push by Wellness Project to make health and fitness records more portable across services as users switch watches, rely on different workout apps or separate nutrition and wellness tracking over time.

The value of any resulting insights still depends on the quality, consistency and availability of the underlying records.