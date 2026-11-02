Tiger Brokers launches after-hours US options trading

Tiger Brokers has launched extended-hours trading in US stock options for investors in New Zealand. The service covers options on 24 large US-listed companies.

The new offering lets Tiger Trade users place options trades before the regular US market opens and shortly after it closes. Trading runs from 7:30am to 9:25am Eastern Time in the pre-market session and from 4:00pm to 4:15pm Eastern Time after the close. That currently equates to 12:30am to 2:25am New Zealand time and 9:00am to 9:15am New Zealand time the following day.

That means New Zealand investors can trade options on companies including Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta outside the standard Wall Street session. The product is available through the existing options section in the Tiger Trade app, and users must place limit orders during the extended periods.

Direct routing

Orders placed during the new sessions are routed directly to US exchanges rather than through an over-the-counter market-maker model used by some brokers, Tiger Brokers said. It said this gives clients access to exchange liquidity and transparent pricing during periods when earnings releases, economic data and other market developments can move prices.

The move comes as brokers and exchanges seek to broaden access to US markets for investors in other time zones. Extended-hours trading has become more common in underlying US stocks, but options access has remained more limited, especially for retail investors outside the United States.

Rob Hocking, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets, said the launch reflects demand from overseas investors for more flexibility around US market exposure. “As demonstrated by the demand for Cboe's proprietary index options outside of regular U.S. trading hours, global investors want the ability to trade and manage U.S. exposure closer to their daytime hours,” Hocking said.

“The extended trading hours sessions now give Tiger Brokers clients in eligible jurisdictions access to some of the most actively traded single-stock options,” he said.

Growing activity

Tiger Brokers linked the launch to rising derivatives trading on its platform. In the second quarter of 2026, options and futures contracts traded on Tiger Brokers rose 17.3% year on year and 9.6% quarter on quarter to 26.3 million.

The broker also reported broader growth across its business. As of 30 June 2026, total customer accounts stood at about 2.74 million, while total client assets increased 16.7% year on year to US$60.7 billion.

The launch applies across Tiger Brokers' licensed international markets, including New Zealand. The company described itself as among the first brokers globally to make this form of access available for single-stock options in the extended sessions.

Only limit orders are accepted outside regular trading hours. Users can enable the feature by updating the app and selecting the relevant trading-hours setting when submitting an options order.

Wu Tianhua, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tiger Brokers, said trading activity increasingly needs to reflect the timing of market news rather than the boundaries of the regular session.

“Sometimes major events land before the open or after the close,” Tianhua said.

“Earnings, economic data and global events break around the clock, and investors need to be able to respond right away.

“Pre-market and post-close options trading, combined with direct exchange access, lets our clients act in the names they trade most without waiting for the regular open, so they can adjust positions and manage risk more flexibly.

“We're also pairing this access with education and safeguards, so clients understand how liquidity and pricing can change outside regular hours.

“As one of the first brokers globally to offer this capability, we will continue building professional-grade tools that help investors worldwide navigate markets with greater confidence.”