Logitech has urged Australian hybrid workers to review their desk peripherals before shopping Black Friday sales, citing survey findings on the role of technology in working life.

The advice is aimed at workers who split their week between home and the office and move between fixed desks and hotdesking. Logitech's Control Tomorrow study found that 81% of Australian respondents believed the right technology setup could make the difference between reaching their goals and falling short.

Marisol Vargas, Senior Category Portfolio Manager, Logitech Personal Workspace Solutions ANZ, said shoppers often focus on laptops while paying less attention to the equipment they use throughout the day.

"When sales come around and people focus on what's on their desk, it's usually the laptop that receives the most attention, with peripherals a secondary concern," Vargas said.

She said keyboards and mice can affect workers physically and mentally if they are uncomfortable to use over long periods.

"Our hands constantly use keyboards and mice throughout the working day. If these tools are uncomfortable to use, the impact will soon be felt physically and mentally.

"Many Australians now maintain multiple workspaces across home and office, and they need devices that can travel with them. More specifically, they need that level of control over their technology regardless of which desk they're using, so they don't feel like they're starting from scratch each time. That should be a priority when looking at Black Friday deals," Vargas said.

The comments come as employers across the region continue to push for more time in the office. Logitech pointed to figures from real estate consultancy CBRE showing that 88% of Asia-Pacific employers expect staff to be in the office at least three days a week.

Hybrid routines

That shift has increased the importance of devices that can be carried between locations, Logitech said. Workers should focus on comfort during long desk days and on portability for commuting or working on the move.

Vargas said discount periods could be used to address routine frustrations rather than simply chase the lowest price.

"Black Friday is usually about looking for the cheapest possible option, but it's also a good time for Australians to fix the things they put up with every day," Vargas said.

Logitech framed those issues as practical ones for workers moving between different desk setups during the week, pointing to complaints such as wrist discomfort and lagging computer mice as examples of everyday problems that may affect work routines.

Vargas also linked the message to Logitech's MX range, which the company positions for workers who move between locations.

"A hybrid working week shouldn't feel like two separate jobs, and that's the thinking behind our MX range. Australians looking for peripherals designed to be adaptable between home, work and anywhere in between," Vargas said.