When people think of a witch riding a broom, many probably remember the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. However, I still remember Samantha from the '60s sitcom called Bewitched. Unlike the Wicked Witch, Samantha was a good witch.

With the release of Cotton Reboot and Cotton Reboot High Tension, I get to play a good witch. Both games are remakes of an old classic side-scrolling shooting series from the early '90s. You get to play as a good witch named Cotton who is accompanied by a fairy called Silk.

Cotton Reboot was released first and is the first remake. The original game had simplistic 2D graphics for its time when it was released for arcades. The sprites were smaller, and the resolution of the game was minuscule. You can still play the original version of the game by clicking the X68000 Mode in the main menu.

If you play the game's new Arrange Mode instead, you get access to the fancier remake. The remake features 16:9 HD graphics and the game fills out the entire Switch 2 screen, unlike the pixel-perfect original.

The colours are much brighter and more colourful in the remake, plus the sprites are much larger. It's much easier to see the enemies, and you can see projectiles and power-ups floating in the air without needing to squint. It's pretty cool that they remade the graphics from the ground up rather than just releasing a lazy remaster.

Another cool thing this remake includes is newly recorded audio and better-looking cutscenes with full voiceovers. There is even a comprehensive tutorial video you can view, voiced by both Cotton and Silk, who take you through everything you need to know about the game!

Speaking of the game itself, this is a side-scrolling shooter where you play as Cotton as she rides on her broom with Silk in tow. You use the left analogue stick to move around, and pressing Y is your standard shooting button.

If you want to unleash a cool special move with a dragon, you can do this by pressing the B button. You can also do something called Fever mode, which allows you to get high score chains as you kill lots of enemies.

Silk is also a great companion, offering more firepower when you shoot and also helping sweep away more enemies when you use bombs. As expected, the gameplay is fast and furious, although it never feels too unfair. I was able to dodge projectiles in this game much more easily than in other side-scrolling games I have played in the past!

In terms of other game modes, Cotton Reboot also offers Nightmare Mode, which is a more hardcore difficulty setting aimed at expert shooting game fans. You can also play the game in Time Attack.

The aforementioned Cotton Reboot High Tension is a standalone modern sequel to Cotton Reboot. Not only does this include a new story and new levels, but it's noticeably harder in terms of its game design.

This is because Cotton Reboot High Tension offers more enemies on screen, is much faster, and has more playable characters. The story is kind of silly, I must say, but I do like the Japanese voiceovers and the amount of cutscenes that have been included here.

Surprisingly, Cotton Reboot High Tension does not have the voiceovers in its tutorial, but the gameplay remains the same. You are riding on a broom as Cotton as she shoots waves and waves of enemies with Silk. The other characters play similarly, but have different skills and abilities to vary up the gameplay.

Another small surprise is that Cotton Reboot High Tension offers fewer game modes than its predecessor. The only game modes included in the sequel are Story, Arcade, and Time Attack.

Aside from the Time Attack mode, the Arcade and Story modes for both games offer infinite continues. This makes it easier for you to reach the end and kill the bosses. The only penalty you inherit is that your score reverts back to zero every time you die.

Overall, I think both Cotton Reboot and Cotton Reboot High Tension are really great games. If you played games from a similar genre back in the '90s, you'll love the remake with its better use of graphics and gameplay.