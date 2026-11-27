Usually, a museum is a place where you look at stationary artefacts. These could include dinosaur bones, army equipment, reconstructed extinct animals, and more. However, in Two Point Museum, a new DLC lets you turn your museum into an amusement park!

Living in New Zealand can be disappointing because the only major permanent amusement park in this country is Auckland's Rainbow's End. For New Zealand standards, it can be a fun time, but the park pales in comparison to the ones seen overseas like Dreamworld and Disneyland.

If you ever wanted to construct your own amusement park, you can now, thanks to the Rides and Relics DLC in Two Point Museum. The DLC was available last month on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but now gamers on Nintendo Switch 2 can play it too.

One of the coolest things about the Rides and Relics DLC is that you can explore a new museum location. This location is called Riquetti Garden, and the main reason it's cool is that it has large outdoor settings big enough to fit all of your favourite amusement park rides.

There are two ways that you can play the DLC. The first is the story campaign where you partner up with a person named Gretchen Gearbox. Gretchen is a grandchild of Angus Gearbox, who was an amusement park owner in the past.

Gretchen wants to restore her grandfather's legacy, so it's up to you and her to unearth his old rides and make them available for a newer audience. After that, you have to build rides, hire staff, and keep the customers happy for five chapters.

The cool thing about managing your own park is that there are lots of other factors to consider. For one thing, you have to make sure the lines to queue up aren't long, or else the customers will walk away.

Another thing you have to do is require maintenance for the rides. If a ride doesn't meet safety standards, it will be shut down, and you have to hire staff to fix it. The longer a ride is out of commission, the longer you'll be without earning money for the park!

The last thing you have to consider is making sure your ride doesn't make your customers sick. When constructing a ride, you have to make sure the rollercoaster doesn't have too much speed or too many twists and turns.

Another thing you have to do is put benches near the rides so the customers can rest. It is also advisable that you don't put food near the rollercoaster, or else the customers might get sick if they eat too much before riding it!

Aside from rides and maintenance staff, you can also hire fun-looking mascots to get the kids happy to attend your amusement park. The mascots help the customers feel happy around the park, and it also lessens their stress.

The second way to play this DLC is through the sandbox mode. This is where you can do whatever you want and use as much money and add as many rides as you want. The sandbox mode is cool if you just want to play without having to follow any quests.

What I like most about the Rides and Relics DLC is that there is more than just rollercoasters available here. Some other rides you can install include a rocket ship, carousels, pirate ships, Ferris wheels, and much more.

Since Two Point Museum is a family-friendly game, the only thing guests can do is give bad reviews if rides make them nauseous. This game is unlike the old Rollercoaster Tycoon games where you can literally make rides that could potentially kill people. Rides have to be complete and safe before humans are able to use them. In the Rollercoaster Tycoon games, there was more freedom for the player to cause more mayhem…

All in all, I think the Two Point Museum: Rides and Relics DLC is an excellent addition to the game. I spent tons of hours designing my own amusement park and making it as sick as possible on purpose. This DLC is worth buying if you love amusement parks in real life and want to make your own.