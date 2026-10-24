Game review: The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III] (Switch 2)

Before the Switch 2 was released, Nintendo gamers were able to play the Kingdom Hearts games only by streaming them through the cloud using the original Switch console. It's now late 2026, and the games are available natively on the Switch 2 console with the release of The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III]. Now you can play all the games without needing fast internet speeds. Do the games still hold up all these years later? Find out in our review below.

What's included?

When you see the title The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III], you think the collection is only coming with three games. However, the collection comes with even more games as well as DLC. Check out the list.

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix (Game)

Kingdom Hearts: ReChain of Memories (Game)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix (Game)

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix (Game)

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (Cutscene movie)

Kingdom Hearts: Re: coded (Cutscene movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD (Game)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage (a playable chapter that leads to Kingdom Hearts III)

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (Cutscene movie)

Kingdom Hearts III (Game)

Re Mind Expansion (DLC)

Visuals

Many of the games listed above were released on consoles before HD was a thing. The series was available on PS2, PSP, and Nintendo 3DS. Only Kingdom Hearts III was originally in HD because it was released in 2019.

Thanks to the power of the Switch 2, most of the games get a visual upgrade with this new release. When the Switch 2 is docked, you can experience 4K goodness. While playing without the dock, you still see the game on the Switch 2's beautiful 1080p display. Not to mention, gameplay is 60fps while cutscenes are still at 30fps.

The only two releases that suffer some performance drops are Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage. The game aims for 60fps, but the framerate will drop when the gameplay gets hectic.

Neat features

Kingdom Hearts III has many accessibility modifiers for beginners or younger gamers to explore. This includes auto-blocking or even killing enemies and bosses with only one hit! You can even have max HP and MP at all times, plus get immediate access to Disney Attraction rides during combat.

Disney and Final Fantasy goodness

One of the more unique features of the Kingdom Hearts series is that you can visit many different Disney worlds. Not only can you visit these worlds, but you can fight alongside Disney heroes to thwart the plans of the evil villains. Some of the Disney worlds you can visit include Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Rapunzel, The Lion King, and more.

As of right now, none of the Kingdom Hearts games have worlds from Marvel or Star Wars yet. However, it's rumoured the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV will allow gamers to visit a galaxy far, far away!

Since the game is developed by Square Enix, fans will also get the chance to interact with many famous Final Fantasy characters. Cloud and Tifa make an appearance, and you can fight against Sephiroth in Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II. There are also a lot more Final Fantasy characters to see!

Gameplay details

Speaking of combat, most games in this Kingdom Hearts collection are of the action-RPG genre. This means you don't have to use the turn-based combat system that was featured in the older Final Fantasy games.

You get to control a young boy named Sora, and he fights with a keyblade. He's free to roam around and dodge enemy attacks with ease, like modern Final Fantasy games. Not to mention, he is usually aided in combat by Donald Duck and Goofy. Other Disney characters can also join in on the combat when you visit their specific worlds.

Only Kingdom Hearts: ReChain of Memories is different because you need to use attacks and magic by picking from a deck of cards.

The only part of the Kingdom Hearts gameplay I don't like is the Gummi Ship sections. Before you can travel to different worlds, you have to fly in space using the stupid Gummi Ship and do space combat. This sounds cool in theory, but the Gummi Ship doesn't handle well.

Closing thoughts

Before Kingdom Hearts IV comes out in late 2027, buying The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III] is the best way to familiarise yourself with the series. Not only do you get lots of games, but all of them look visually superior compared to their original versions. If you are a fan of modern Final Fantasy games, you'll certainly love the look and feel of The Kingdom Hearts Collection [I-III].