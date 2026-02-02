Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Switch 2)

I remember back in 2006, many original Final Fantasy VII fans were begging Square Enix to create a remake of the 1997 PSOne classic. This was thanks to a non-playable Final Fantasy VII tech demo Square Enix released to showcase the power of the PS3 console.

Fans (like me) had to wait until 2020 for Final Fantasy VII Remake to be released, and it was for the PS4 console. A few years later, Square Enix released a PS5 remaster called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which came with better visuals and DLC that featured Yuffie as a playable character.

Originally a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Square Enix has now decided to release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on more platforms such as the Xbox Series X/S and the Switch 2. Today, we review the game on the Switch 2 console.

Visuals and performance

It goes without saying that the Switch 2 is far more powerful compared to the original Switch console. It's comparable in power to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. I remember my jaw dropping when I first played Final Fantasy VII Remake on my PS4 Pro back in 2020. The graphics looked even better than the CGI in the Final Fantasy VII Advent Children movie from 2006!

While Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 is a noticeable step down from the PS5 version of the game, the graphics are still impressive for a handheld device. Despite the game using Unreal Engine 4, it still looks great when compared to a lot of games that are now using Unreal Engine 5.

When you are playing the game on a handheld console, the visuals max out at only 720p. The graphics are mostly fine at this resolution, although things like characters' hair can look a bit blurry during gameplay.

If you are playing the Switch 2 while it's docked, the visual resolution increases to 1080p. The character models again look less detailed during intense gameplay sequences, but the cutscenes still look gorgeous like an animated movie.

The only real downside to the Switch 2 version of the game is that it can only be played at 30 fps, both docked and undocked. You cannot play the game at a smoother 60fps unless you buy the game on PS5, Xbox, or PC.

New features

Since you are buying the re-release called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, you are getting more features than the original release of Final Fantasy VII Remake back in 2020.

The biggest and best new addition is the FF7R Episode INTERmission DLC that allows you to play as Yuffie. Yuffie does not meet the main party yet, but she has her own mission in this DLC that is around three hours long. If you love the character so much, she appears more in the Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth sequel available now only on PS5 and PC at the moment.

The game also comes with a new update that allows people to somewhat "cheat" by adding a streamlined mode. The streamlined mode allows you to have max HP and MP, get up to level 45 from the beginning, have lots of material, and much more. I have to say, the streamlined mode allowed me to beat the frustrating 'Hell House' boss much easier than ever before.

Some other quality-of-life improvements include the ability for you to fast-forward cutscenes, have much faster loading times, and an improved photo mode. If you only played the PS4 original, these new features might entice you to buy the game again!

Overall gameplay

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is FF7 made for modern gamers at heart. The game ditches turn-based combat in favour of a more hack-and-slash experience. Combat is far more active because you can block and dodge enemy attacks at anytime.

Unlike Final Fantasy XVI, FF7 Remake Intergrade also allows you to play as more than one character during combat. If you are sick of playing as Cloud with his huge sword, you can change to play as Tifa or Barret instead. Tifa uses kung-fu while Barret uses his handgun for combat.

Every character can also be equipped with materia that allows them to conjure up magic attacks and defences. You can also summon beasts to help you during combat as well. Final Fantasy fans should recognise the likes of Ifrit, Shiva, and others.

The only thing that might surprise some people is that FF7 Remake Intergrade is much more linear compared to the open-world nature of the original game. If you like big areas to explore, you may like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth better instead.

Closing thoughts

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of my favourite games of all time, and it was an absolute pleasure to play the Intergrade re-release on the Switch 2 console. The game is so far the best-looking game on the Switch 2. Not to mention, the gameplay is fun with a gut-wrenching and emotional story. You must play this game ASAP if you have never played it before.

Verdict: 9.5/10