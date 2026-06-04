Blink launches 2K+ battery doorbell & solar accessory

Blink has expanded its home security portfolio in New Zealand with the launch of its first 2K video doorbell and a new solar-powered battery accessory designed for its outdoor cameras.

The company has introduced the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+, which adds higher-resolution video capabilities to its doorbell range, alongside the Blink Solaris Battery, a solar charging accessory for the Outdoor 2K+ and Outdoor 4 cameras.

The launch broadens Blink's 2K home security lineup and focuses on providing higher video quality, battery-powered installation, and solar-powered operation for outdoor monitoring.

Doorbell upgrade

The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ offers 2K video resolution and a head-to-toe field of view designed to provide a more complete view of visitors and deliveries at the front door.

It also includes improved dynamic range intended to improve visibility in both bright and low-light conditions. As a battery-powered product, it can be installed without existing doorbell wiring.

Users receive motion detection alerts through the Blink mobile application. The alerts allow homeowners to review activity at their property without continuously monitoring the camera feed.

The company said the higher-resolution video and wider viewing angle provide additional detail when reviewing motion events.

Subscription features

The doorbell integrates with Blink's subscription service, which adds cloud storage and advanced detection capabilities.

Subscribers can access Smart Detection, a computer vision feature that identifies whether motion events are caused by people or vehicles. The feature is designed to reduce unnecessary notifications and help users focus on relevant activity.

The subscription service also enables customers to save and share motion clips and live view recordings. Cloud storage is available for recordings retained for up to 60 days.

Blink offers plans for single-device users and households with multiple devices connected to the platform.

Solar option

Alongside the doorbell, Blink has launched the Blink Solaris Battery, a solar-powered solution aimed at reducing maintenance requirements for outdoor security cameras.

The accessory is compatible with the Blink Outdoor 2K+ camera and can be purchased separately or bundled with the camera.

According to Blink, the solar unit can maintain power for the camera using as little as 45 minutes of direct sunlight. The system is designed to reduce the need for battery replacement while supporting year-round outdoor operation.

The Solaris Battery carries an IP65 weather-resistance rating and uses a snap-on installation design. The product is intended for customers seeking a low-maintenance outdoor surveillance setup.

Blink has also positioned the solar-powered solution as part of a broader smart home ecosystem. The Outdoor 2K+ camera can work with Alexa+, enabling users to access live video feeds and manage camera functions through voice commands.

Connected security

The launch reflects continued activity in the consumer smart security market, where vendors are increasingly offering higher-resolution cameras, AI-assisted motion detection, and alternative power options.

For Blink, the addition of a 2K doorbell fills a gap in its product portfolio and aligns the device with the company's existing 2K outdoor camera range.

The products are managed through the Blink app, which provides access to live video, alerts, settings, and recorded content from connected devices.

The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is available in New Zealand from NZD $119. The Blink Solaris Battery is priced from NZD $69 as a standalone accessory, while a bundle including the Solaris Battery and Outdoor 2K+ camera is available from NZD $179.

Blink said the Battery Doorbell 2K+ can deliver up to 21 months of battery life under default settings, although actual performance depends on usage patterns, environmental conditions, and device configuration.

