Aldi brings Ecovacs Deebot back for AUD $399 Special Buys

ALDI will sell the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS through its Special Buys range for AUD $399, bringing the robotic vacuum and mop back to the retailer's middle aisle in Australia.

The product includes a 5-litre auto-empty station, 5,000Pa suction and a claimed runtime of 180 minutes on a single charge. ECOVACS says the model is aimed at households dealing with winter dirt, pet hair and wet tracks brought indoors.

Its return adds another home technology item to ALDI's rotating Special Buys offer, known for limited runs and discount-led pricing. The DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS also includes automatic charging, carpet recognition and app-based controls.

Users can schedule cleaning, check progress and adjust settings through the ECOVACS Home app. The machine can also store maps for multiple floors and set room-by-room cleaning sequences.

According to ECOVACS, its laser-based navigation system scans rooms and updates maps as conditions change. The robot can return to its dock when the battery runs low, then resume cleaning from where it stopped.

Other listed features include virtual boundaries, customised suction and water flow settings, and compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Echo. ECOVACS says the vacuum also supports over-the-air software updates and uses a high-efficiency air filter.

Robot vacuums have become a steady part of Australia's consumer electronics mix as retailers broaden their connected home ranges. Discount chains including ALDI have used short-run offers to bring products such as cleaning appliances to a wider customer base.

An ALDI Australia spokesperson described the launch as part of that strategy. "We're excited to be bringing the ECOVACS DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS to our Special Buys in the middle aisle, sure to sweep Aussie families off their feet at an ALDI price. For only $399, this set-and-forget clever cleaner saves you time and money, so you can get back your cozy weekends without the hassle of the weekly home cleanup. But hurry into your local store, as with all our Special Buys, it's here for a good time, not a long time!" the spokesperson said.

ECOVACS has been expanding its presence in Australia as the home robotics market becomes more competitive across both premium and mass-market segments. Pricing remains a key factor as brands try to move robotic cleaning products beyond early adopters and into mainstream households.

Karen Powell, Regional Director of ECOVACS ROBOTICS Australia and New Zealand, said the retailer tie-up was intended to reach that broader market. "We're excited to bring the DEEBOT NEO 2.0 PLUS back to the Special Buys middle aisle as the ultimate winter essential. Perfect for tackling seasonal messes, this clever and affordable robotic vacuum makes everyday chores a breeze at just $399. It's all about effortless cleaning and adding convenience to your daily routine during the colder months," Powell said.

The model will be sold through ALDI's Special Buys channel for AUD $399 while stocks last.