Game review: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2)

Unlike Spider-Man and the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy characters weren't household names before 2014. Almost nobody knew these characters, except a few hardcore comic book fans.

That is until the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014. After this movie, the characters became almost as popular as The Avengers. Thanks to their newfound popularity, a Guardians of the Galaxy video game was released in 2021 on most modern platforms.

Five years later, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game has been rereleased for the Nintendo Switch 2. Does the game hold up in 2026? Find out in our full review below.

Visuals and performance

A native Nintendo Switch port of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was never released, but it was available via cloud streaming. The only problem with cloud streaming is that you need perfect internet 100% of the time, or else the game will stutter and lag.

Thankfully, the Switch 2 version is a native port, so you don't have to worry about having a constant internet connection to play it. It's also worth mentioning that the Switch 2 version of the game is visually decent considering the console is less powerful than the likes of a PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you have the Switch 2 docked to your TV, there are two modes you can play the game in. Quality Mode outputs the game at 1440p, but the game only runs at 30fps. In Performance Mode, the resolution drops down to 1080p, but the framerate jumps to a much smoother 40fps.

I played the game mostly in handheld mode, and the game looks pretty decent at 1080p. The framerate targets 30fps, although I did notice some slowdown whenever there were a lot of enemies on the screen simultaneously.

While the Switch 2 version is superior to cloud streaming, it's a visual downgrade if you already played the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Those versions target full 4K at 30fps in Quality Mode, and managed to reach 1080p at 60fps in Performance Mode.

Not to mention, the reflections and textures are much clearer on PS5 and Xbox Series X, compared to Switch 2. That being said, it's still a decent-looking port if the Switch 2 is the only console you currently own.

New features

The cool part about rereleases is that developers like to add new features that weren't included in the original. This is the case for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on Switch 2 as well. Check out the details below.

The first new feature that has been added is five exclusive costumes for the main characters. Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot can dress up as glam rock artists from the '80s!

Another cool feature is exclusive control schemes exclusive to the Switch 2 version. This includes Joy-Con 2 mouse controls that allow you to aim Star-Lord's guns with intricate precision. You can also use the Joy-Con 2's motion controls to pilot the Milano spaceship during some sequences.

Gameplay details

Despite the Guardians of the Galaxy characters being a part of a team, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition includes Star-Lord as the only playable character. This is the opposite of the 2020 Marvel's Avengers game that allowed us to play as pretty much every Avengers team member.

As Star-Lord, you can use his dual laser pistols to shoot enemies or shoot out elemental attacks. He can also use his rocket boots to fly for a short while to shoot enemies from the air. You can also put on his visor to scan items or solve puzzles.

Even though Star-Lord is the only playable character, you do have the freedom to boss around the other characters. During combat, you can call on the other characters to perform double-team attacks or special moves. I thought Rocket and Groot were really helpful because Rocket can use grenades, while Groot can trap enemies with his branches.

The game also allows you to boss around the other characters to solve traversal puzzle sequences, too. Groot can form bridges, and Rocket can open locked doors. Drax is fun because he can throw heavy objects to break open walls. As for Gamora, she can cut vines and help Star-Lord reach higher platforms.

While I still find it disappointing that Star-Lord is the only playable character, I have to admit the number of abilities your teammates have does make the combat and exploration fun. This game would have been boring if Star-Lord was just shooting enemies by himself, though.

Overall thoughts

If you own or already played Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2021, I don't think getting Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition is worth it. This version does not include too many new features to warrant a second purchase. However, if this is the first time you're playing the game, this Switch 2 version is still a blast to play. If you are a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and comics, this game is still worth playing.