D-Link has launched the C36 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 router in Australia and New Zealand, priced at AUD $229.95 and NZD $299.99 respectively.

The router targets households upgrading their home broadband equipment as demand rises from streaming, gaming, video calls and connected devices. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 speeds of up to 3.6Gbps and includes Multi-Link Operation, which allows data to travel across different bands at the same time.

This is intended to reduce congestion and lower latency in homes where several devices are in use at once. D-Link says the router is designed to provide a more stable connection for everyday activities such as 4K streaming, downloads and video calls.

Coverage is another focus. The C36 has five external high-gain antennas, including a dedicated RX antenna, and uses beamforming to improve signal reception throughout the home.

D-Link has also included wired connectivity for customers on faster broadband plans. The router has a 2.5Gbps WAN port and three Gigabit LAN ports for devices such as PCs, televisions and games consoles.

The model can also be expanded into a mesh network with additional C Series units, giving households a way to extend coverage as connectivity needs grow.

Home demand

The launch comes as home networking equipment faces greater pressure from a growing number of devices used for work, study, entertainment and smart home functions. In that context, router replacement has become a more visible part of broadband upgrades, particularly where older provider-supplied devices have remained in use for several years.

Security and network management are also part of the package. The C36 supports WPA3 encryption, parental controls and a guest network, while setup and management are handled through D-Link's Falcon app. Automatic over-the-air firmware updates are designed to help keep the device secure and current.

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director, D-Link A/NZ, said households are increasingly constrained by ageing home networking equipment rather than broadband availability alone.

"Australian and New Zealand homes have more devices online at once than ever, and the router supplied years ago is often what holds them back. The C36 makes Wi-Fi 7 an easy, affordable step up, giving families smoother movie nights, more responsive gaming and steadier work-from-home calls without a complicated setup," said Reardon.

Consumer segment

The pricing places the C36 in the consumer segment of the Wi-Fi 7 market, which until now has largely been associated with more expensive hardware. By bringing the newer standard into a lower price range, D-Link is targeting households that want newer wireless technology without moving to premium-priced equipment.

Wi-Fi 7 products have begun to appear across networking portfolios as vendors respond to demand for lower latency and better handling of dense device environments. Features such as Multi-Link Operation are central to that shift because they are designed to improve consistency as well as raw throughput.

For D-Link, the launch adds to a market where differentiation increasingly depends on balancing speed, coverage, ease of setup and price. The C36 combines a newer wireless standard with app-based management, mesh expansion and a multi-gigabit WAN port in a package aimed squarely at mainstream home users.

The router is available now through D-Link and authorised retailers at an RRP of AUD $229.95 and NZD $299.99.