Singapore Airlines upgrades KrisWorld with 4K screens

Singapore Airlines is introducing the next generation of its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system, alongside upgraded high-speed connectivity, in a move that covers both entertainment and internet access throughout the journey.

The updated KrisWorld will feature 4K high-resolution touchscreen displays, spatial audio, active noise-cancelling headphones and Bluetooth pairing for passengers who want to use their own headphones.

A redesigned interface will add enhanced search and filtering tools, a mini-player and shortcuts to preferred content categories.

Passengers will have access to more than 2,500 entertainment options across films, television programmes, music and podcasts. The catalogue will be curated and refreshed each month.

Connectivity upgrade

Alongside the entertainment changes, the airline's high-speed connectivity will support video streaming, social media, gaming and work on passengers' personal devices.

Singapore Airlines is positioning the internet service as a complement to the onboard entertainment system rather than a separate offering. That reflects how many travellers now switch between seatback screens and their own phones, tablets and laptops during long-haul flights.

The update also includes a new wellness planner, with sleep and meditation tracks, breathing exercises and in-seat stretches aimed at helping passengers rest more easily during flights.

Passenger experience

In-flight entertainment has become an increasingly competitive area for full-service carriers, particularly on long-haul routes where airlines use cabin products to differentiate their service. Screen quality, interface design, audio features and onboard internet access are now central to that offering.

For airlines, improvements in seatback systems and connectivity also reflect changing passenger expectations shaped by consumer technology on the ground. Travellers increasingly expect sharper displays, simpler navigation and the ability to continue familiar digital habits in the air, whether that means watching video, listening to podcasts, messaging contacts or working remotely.

Singapore Airlines' emphasis on personalisation in the latest KrisWorld version reflects that shift. Search tools, filtering options and shortcuts to preferred categories are designed to make it easier for passengers to navigate a large content library without spending time browsing multiple menus.

The inclusion of Bluetooth pairing also addresses a practical issue for many travellers who now routinely carry wireless headphones. Active noise-cancelling headphones provided by the airline, together with spatial audio and higher-resolution screens, suggest a push towards a more cinema-like onboard viewing experience.

At the same time, the addition of wellness content shows how airlines are broadening the role of in-flight entertainment beyond films and television. Sleep support, guided meditation and movement exercises have become more common as carriers respond to passenger interest in comfort and wellbeing, especially on ultra-long-haul services.