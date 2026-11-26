Trustwell Safety has released Ocean Operations for its mobile tower defence game Iron County, adding a new offshore battlefield for players in New Zealand.

Set in the Strait of Hormuz, the new map shifts the action from land to sea. Players must defend the Sentinel carrier by placing units on four offshore platforms as ships and aircraft move through the sea lane.

Iron County is a single-player game for iPhone, iPad and Android. It is available on the New Zealand App Store and Google Play, with one free 20-wave run on the Red Mesa Pass map included with the download.

Map Shift

The offshore setting changes the game's core tactical choices by limiting where players can build. While the original Red Mesa Pass map offers a winding canyon road with several bends that can be covered by well-placed units, Ocean Operations confines construction to four fixed platforms.

Players must decide early whether to place defences near the start of the route to engage incoming waves quickly or closer to the carrier to catch enemies that break through. As waves intensify, they must also choose between upgrading existing units and spreading resources across more positions.

The sea lane must remain clear throughout a run, so players cannot build freely across the map. Trustwell Safety says this creates trade-offs between overlapping coverage from nearby positions and broader route protection from defences set farther apart.

Campaign Access

A one-time in-app purchase unlocks the full six-map campaign and allows repeat runs. Alongside Red Mesa Pass and the new Strait of Hormuz scenario, the campaign includes Breakwater Bay, Foundry District, Granite Divide and Frostline Basin.

These maps span settings including canyon and coastal roads, city streets, mountain terrain and snow. Each changes the available build locations and affects how players can cover the route.

The game is developed in Unreal Engine and uses a landscape layout on mobile devices. The battlefield, unit cards and wave controls appear on the same screen, and the interface remains consistent across the land-based maps and the new offshore stage.

Free Entry Point

The free Red Mesa Pass run serves as the starting point for new players. It includes checkpoints, allowing players to return to a saved run, and introduces the game's controls through an early canyon layout with more open placement options.

Players begin by choosing a difficulty level and selecting a Scout unit from the bottom of the screen. They can then place it near the first bend and start the wave to see how much of the road it can cover as the first convoy approaches.

Between waves, supplies can be spent on upgrades for units already in play. Players can also adjust what a unit prioritises as enemy traffic builds along the route.

Trustwell Safety says its illustrated first-run guide uses the same button and unit names shown in the game. The interface is in English.

The release expands the work of a small New Zealand development team into a more constrained style of map design within the same game system. By moving from roads and canyons to fixed offshore platforms, Ocean Operations changes how players manage coverage and resources while keeping the existing top-down presentation intact.

Iron County is available now in New Zealand for iPhone, iPad and Android.