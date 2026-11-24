Logitech has introduced Logi Game Day, a dedicated day off for employees to spend gaming. The initiative is the first of its kind in the company's history.

The move is part of a broader effort by the computer peripherals maker to connect gaming with workplace development and employee wellbeing. Logitech says the programme reflects its view that gaming can support skills such as collaboration, creativity and problem-solving.

The announcement was backed by findings from two recent studies commissioned by the company on gaming and work. In one, titled Ctrl Tomorrow, 81% of gamers surveyed said gaming builds real-world confidence, reduces anxiety and improves day-to-day work performance.

A separate study found 98.8% of enterprise IT decision-maker respondents believed gaming skills translate into workplace skills such as strategic thinking, complex problem-solving and working under pressure.

Chief Executive Officer Hanneke Faber said the policy reflects Logitech's view of the relationship between work and play.

"It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time," Faber said. "As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."

The initiative adds to a wider debate among employers about how to support rest, recovery and different forms of leisure at work. Logitech presented gaming not only as entertainment, but also as an activity that may help employees return to work with renewed focus.

Chief People Officer Elaine Laird linked the policy to the company's approach to time away from work.

"Play is not the opposite of work," Laird said. "When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges."

Gaming Culture

Logitech also used the announcement to highlight efforts by Logitech G, its gaming brand, to build a broader cultural presence. In New Zealand, the brand recently worked with Auckland streetwear label Launder on a campaign inspired by Grand Theft Auto, aimed at local gaming creators.

The campaign involved branded deliveries of Logitech G equipment across Auckland and content built around creators' reactions to receiving the products. The collaboration was designed to connect gaming with streetwear, entertainment and creator culture, rather than focus only on hardware.

The New Zealand activity shows how Logitech is tying its gaming business to a broader lifestyle identity. It also illustrates how the group is using regional campaigns to engage gaming audiences beyond traditional product marketing.

Work and Play

General Manager Robin Piispanen of Logitech G described Game Day as a shared activity for staff and linked it directly to workplace performance. He also referred to a range of popular game titles when outlining how employees might spend the day.

"Whether diving into a game like GTA VI or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, shaving seconds off lap times in Forza, or teaming up in an online battle, Game Day gives our team a shared purpose," Piispanen said. "We see firsthand how Logitech employees who sharpen their skills in-game translate directly back to work & problem solving."

Logitech's approach comes as gaming continues to gain legitimacy in business settings, from team-building exercises to discussions about transferable skills. While some employers have long embraced sport, volunteering or mindfulness to support staff development, Logitech is making a clearer case for gaming as part of that mix.

By formalising the idea in a dedicated day off, the company is also testing whether a pastime often seen as separate from work can sit within a people strategy. The policy places Logitech among a small number of businesses willing to treat gaming as both recreation and a source of workplace learning.