Logitech G predicts five key shifts in gaming for 2026

Logitech G has outlined five shifts it expects to shape gaming in 2026, ranging from a packed calendar of high-profile game launches to stronger creator influence and deeper player loyalty to live-service titles.

Brendan Harms, a marketing specialist at Logitech G, said the year ahead combines major releases with changes in how players discover games, spend time in them and discuss them in wider culture.

Blockbuster slate

Harms pointed to a cluster of large releases scheduled for 2026. He described a line-up that spans established franchises and reboots, with Grand Theft Auto VI set for release in November. Other titles cited included the Fable reboot, 007 First Light, and Resident Evil: Requiem.

He also referenced the Nintendo Switch 2 and its first full year of exclusives. He said familiar franchises will see new releases and "next-gen takes" during that period.

Harms argued that the impact of blockbuster releases extends beyond unit sales. He said major launches can shape conversation across social media and day-to-day settings, with knock-on effects across streaming, creator activity, esports, accessories and second-screen content.

Older audiences

Harms said gaming now spans more age groups than in the past, with cross-generational play becoming routine in households.

He cited data from a BCG report which said 40% of Baby Boomer gamers and 50% of Gen X gamers play for five or more hours a week. He also referenced household behaviour. He said more than half of gaming parents introduce their children to gaming, and nearly half say their children start playing by age five.

Games such as Minecraft and Roblox act as early entry points for children, Harms said. He linked this to social play and online interaction becoming normalised at younger ages.

"Next year is all about pushing gaming into "everyday" territory," said Brendan Harms, Marketing Specialist, Logitech G.

Creators matter

Harms said players increasingly act as creators as well as consumers. He described user-generated content and in-platform creation tools as central to how many gaming communities operate.

He highlighted Roblox as a prominent example. He cited figures that in 2025, 1.6 million monetised creators built more than 100 million unique experiences on the platform. He also pointed to payouts. He said Fortnite and Roblox paid out a combined $1.5 billion to creators in 2025.

Harms also cited audience behaviour he said signals a stronger creator role in game discovery. He quoted figures that 40% of gamers say they are consuming more user-generated content than a year ago, and 55% say they would try a new game if their favourite creator moved to it.

He said creator-led communities will continue to influence discovery and loyalty in 2026. That dynamic affects how games gain traction and how long they retain attention after launch.

Cosy mainstream

Harms described "cosy gaming" as a growing part of the market, with a broader view of what players consider a quality game experience.

He characterised cosy games as low-stakes and comfort-first. He said they often focus on building, decorating, crafting, collecting, or community play. He contrasted this with competitive formats built around pressure and high-intensity sessions.

He cited established titles including Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing. He also pointed to Roblox's Grow a Garden. He said it reached 16 million concurrent players in 2025.

Harms linked the popularity of cosy games to wellbeing and stress relief. He cited data that said over half of gamers play specifically to unwind and relieve stress. He said that context favours slower pacing and gentle progression.

He also said creator culture influences the spread of cosy aesthetics and tone, particularly through Gen Z women shaping trends on TikTok and YouTube. He expected major franchises to reflect this format more clearly in 2026.

Live-service pull

Harms said live-service games will continue to concentrate attention, particularly among younger audiences. He framed the shift as a preference for games that operate as ongoing social spaces with regular updates and persistent progression.

He said subscriptions will remain important alongside live-service design. He also said battle royales, arena shooters and sandbox experiences continue to attract demand because they suit repeat play and shared social moments.

Harms cited Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6 as examples that point to appetite for multiplayer experiences. He also described a downside for publishers built around annual sequel cycles. He said loyalty now concentrates in fewer titles, with players staying in familiar ecosystems for longer.

In 2026, discovery and loyalty will keep flowing through creator-led communities, added Harms.