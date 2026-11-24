Nvidia has expanded GeForce NOW to three Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, introduced new Black Friday membership discounts and added support for more Bethesda game versions through GOG.

The cloud gaming service is now available on Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Select and Fire TV Stick 4K devices running Vega OS. Nvidia is also again offering six-month Performance and Ultimate memberships, with 30% off the first six-month term for new memberships and eligible upgrades in selected regions.

A separate Amazon promotion will offer 90% off the first month of an eligible Performance or Ultimate membership bought directly through Amazon on supported Fire TV devices in participating countries. The limited-time offer is tied to the Fire TV rollout.

Fire TV expansion

Adding Fire TV support extends GeForce NOW's reach in the living room, where cloud gaming providers are positioning streaming as an alternative to dedicated consoles. Users on supported Fire TV devices can download the GeForce NOW app, sign in and connect a compatible controller to access the service.

GeForce NOW lets players stream games they already own through supported digital stores rather than run them locally on the device they are using. The Fire TV launch brings access to thousands of supported games on the three Vega OS streaming media players.

Nvidia presented the move as a way to bring TV-based gaming to households without requiring a separate console. Fire TV is already established as a media streaming platform, giving Nvidia another route into homes beyond PCs, Macs, browsers, mobile devices and handheld systems.

Membership offers

The Black Friday promotion centres on discounted six-month terms for Nvidia's paid GeForce NOW tiers. Performance and Ultimate memberships were previously sold in six-month packages, and Nvidia has brought that option back for the holiday period.

Ultimate is the higher-priced tier and includes longer session lengths and priority access to servers. It supports streaming at up to 5K resolution or up to 360 frames per second, along with high dynamic range, ultrawide support and saved in-game settings on supported devices and games.

Performance and Ultimate subscribers also avoid the downloads, patches and updates that come with running games on local hardware because those tasks are handled in the cloud. Nvidia is pitching that convenience alongside lower upfront costs for consumers who do not want to buy a console or upgrade a gaming PC.

Game additions

A separate part of the announcement focuses on game availability. Five Bethesda titles now have GeForce NOW support for their GOG versions: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, DOOM and DOOM Eternal.

That means customers who already own those editions on GOG can stream them through GeForce NOW without buying another copy. The addition broadens the service's store support for popular catalogue titles and adds depth to one of gaming's best-known publisher portfolios.

Nine games in total are joining the GeForce NOW library this week. Alongside the five Bethesda titles, the list includes Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed, Baldur's Gate 3 through Xbox Play Anywhere, Graveyard Keeper 2 and Moon Sweepers.

Game availability can vary because titles are added after release and onboarded through the week. That reflects the operational challenge for cloud gaming services, which depend on publisher agreements, storefront compatibility and technical integration as much as server infrastructure.

Broader push

Nvidia has steadily expanded GeForce NOW across more device categories as competition in cloud gaming shifts from standalone platforms to broader distribution. Rather than relying on exclusive game development, the service has focused on supporting existing game purchases across digital stores and expanding onto televisions, handhelds and lower-cost hardware.

The Fire TV launch fits that pattern by targeting a widely used consumer streaming device rather than a specialist gaming product. It also gives Amazon a role in distribution through direct membership sales on supported devices, adding another commercial channel for Nvidia's subscription business.

At the same time, the emphasis on discounts suggests providers still need pricing incentives to attract users to cloud gaming subscriptions while console, PC and mobile ecosystems remain firmly established. Nvidia's latest offers combine hardware reach, subscription pricing and game library updates in an effort to widen adoption during the holiday shopping season.