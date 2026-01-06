Alienware adds anti-glare OLED & AMD to gaming range

Alienware is expanding its gaming PC line-up with anti-glare OLED laptop displays, new Intel and AMD processors across its flagship systems, and plans for both an ultra-slim gaming notebook and a lower-priced entry-level model later in the year.

The Dell-owned brand is bringing OLED technology from its monitor range into its 16-inch gaming laptops. The Alienware 16 Area-51 and Alienware 16X Aurora will be its first notebooks with anti-glare OLED panels, which the company says reduce gloss by 32% compared with previous screens.

Alienware is positioning the new panels as a response to complaints about reflections on OLED displays in bright rooms. The company says the anti-glare treatment aims to manage reflections and fingerprint smudges while maintaining colour performance.

OLED on laptops

The anti-glare OLED panels use a 16-inch format across both models. Alienware says the screens offer a response time of 0.2 milliseconds, which is much faster than the 3-millisecond response time it cites for earlier LCD technology.

The displays support HDR True Black 500 for deeper black levels and a claimed peak HDR brightness of 620 nits. Alienware says the colour volume reaches 120% of the DCI-P3 standard.

The company states that the panels are certified to the VESA HDR ClearMR 9000 level. This standard targets reduced motion blur and ghosting in fast-moving scenes.

The OLED laptops also include an anti-glare coating that diffuses reflections and integrated "Pixel Protection" software, which uses AI to manage panel health. Alienware says the hinge and lid structure has been tested for 15kg of lid pressure and 20,000 open-and-close cycles.

Alienware says customers had repeatedly requested OLED screens on its laptops. "Bringing OLED panels to our laptops was one of the top requests we heard from our community. We listened, then went a step further with anti-glare technology that lets you game anywhere, in any lighting condition, without distraction," said an Alienware spokesperson.

New Intel and Nvidia chips

The Alienware 16X Aurora, 16 Area-51 and 18 Area-51 laptops will all move to Intel's Core Ultra 200HX processors. They will also ship with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series discrete GPUs.

The Alienware 18 Area-51 sits at the top of the company's notebook portfolio and is receiving what the company describes as a major performance update through the new silicon. The larger-screen model targets users who want more screen space and higher performance headroom than the 16-inch designs.

Alienware says the shift to the latest Intel and Nvidia platforms is intended to raise performance ceilings for new titles. The company is continuing to use its 16-inch form factor as the core of the range, with the 18-inch option for enthusiasts.

Area-51 desktop gets AMD

The Area-51 Gaming Desktop, which Alienware relaunched last year in an 80-litre full-tower chassis, is also getting a CPU update. The system will be configurable with AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor, which features the company's 3D V-Cache technology.

The Area-51 desktop supports full ATX motherboards and targets customers who want more scope for future upgrades. Alienware says its engineers reworked the platform based on community feedback, with a focus on expansion and thermal design.

Alienware says its fans had asked for AMD options in the flagship desktop. "Our fanbase spoke loudly, and we worked diligently with our partners at AMD to bring their best-in-class processors to the Area-51 platform," said the spokesperson.

The company expects that pairing the Ryzen 7 9850X3D with high-end graphics will keep the system in contention for maximum settings in new AAA games over the coming years. The rest of the Area-51 design remains unchanged apart from the new CPU configuration.

Ultra-slim laptop

Later in the year, Alienware plans to introduce a new ultra-slim gaming laptop as it attempts to reach users who want a thinner system that can also serve as a general-purpose machine. The system will be around 17mm thick and will initially launch in a 16-inch size.

Alienware says it prioritised what it calls "performance density" in the new design. The company says the machine is nearly 50% smaller in volume than its current 16-inch Area-51 laptop, although it does not target the same maximum performance level.

The ultra-slim model will use new, more efficient CPUs and Nvidia discrete graphics. Alienware is pitching it as a device that can handle gaming, creative workloads and productivity tasks while maintaining a more understated appearance than its traditional designs.

The company says the chassis will feature what it describes as premium materials and longer battery life, with a design that aims to fit in both gaming and professional settings.

Entry-level model

Alienware is also preparing an entry-level gaming laptop that will sit below its current range on price. The model is intended to extend the brand to first-time buyers and more cost-conscious customers.

The company says the lower-cost system will keep core features such as build quality, thermal design and gaming performance. It will not compete with the flagship Area-51 series on specifications or performance targets.

The entry-tier notebook will have a simpler and cleaner design and will be sold at what Alienware describes as its most accessible laptop price point so far. The brand aims to cover a wider spread of performance, portability and cost segments once the ultra-slim and entry models reach market.